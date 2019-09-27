Menu
Rookwood: Fitzroy river Rookwood weir site.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
27th Sep 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we look back at the biggest stories from each day.

Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Thursday, September 26.

---

CCTV footage caught a man and a woman entering Positive Batteries on Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton, Tuesday afternoon before the man put a drone down his pants and left.

(Catch up HERE)

Positive Batteries manager Shaun Harper wants to see this man in court after he stole twice from this store.
---

Changes to Rookwood Weir will have a detrimental impact on Rockhampton’s long-term water security.

(Catch up HERE)

WEIR SITE: When Rookwood Weir was built several hundred metres upstream, this area was expected to be under water.
---

A new beef processing facility is the latest approved project to receive a NAIF loan and is expected to inject over 200 jobs into the Central Queensland region.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland cattleman and Beef Australia chairman Blair Angus sees a bright future for beef, as prices soar to record highs.
---

Anti-coal protesters struck again with physical demonstrations against the Adani Carmichael coal mine.

(Catch up HERE)

Protesters elevated in trees near Adani's rail corridor
---

The controversial Fitzroy River barrage gate-raising project is moving along.

(Catch up HERE)

The barrage on the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton's city centre
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

