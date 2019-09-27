MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we look back at the biggest stories from each day.
Here are the biggest stories from yesterday, Thursday, September 26.
---
CCTV footage caught a man and a woman entering Positive Batteries on Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton, Tuesday afternoon before the man put a drone down his pants and left.
---
Changes to Rookwood Weir will have a detrimental impact on Rockhampton’s long-term water security.
---
A new beef processing facility is the latest approved project to receive a NAIF loan and is expected to inject over 200 jobs into the Central Queensland region.
---
Anti-coal protesters struck again with physical demonstrations against the Adani Carmichael coal mine.
---
The controversial Fitzroy River barrage gate-raising project is moving along.
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.