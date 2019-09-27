MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

---

CCTV footage caught a man and a woman entering Positive Batteries on Gladstone Rd, Rockhampton, Tuesday afternoon before the man put a drone down his pants and left.

Positive Batteries manager Shaun Harper wants to see this man in court after he stole twice from this store.

---

Changes to Rookwood Weir will have a detrimental impact on Rockhampton’s long-term water security.

WEIR SITE: When Rookwood Weir was built several hundred metres upstream, this area was expected to be under water.

---

A new beef processing facility is the latest approved project to receive a NAIF loan and is expected to inject over 200 jobs into the Central Queensland region.

Queensland cattleman and Beef Australia chairman Blair Angus sees a bright future for beef, as prices soar to record highs.

---

Anti-coal protesters struck again with physical demonstrations against the Adani Carmichael coal mine.

Protesters elevated in trees near Adani's rail corridor

---

The controversial Fitzroy River barrage gate-raising project is moving along.

The barrage on the Fitzroy River in Rockhampton's city centre

---

