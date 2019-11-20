MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Peter Davies and Julie Heilbronn are coming to terms with their loss.

Peter Davies and Julie Heilbronn are coming to terms with their loss.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Tuesday November 19.

---

A Bungundarra couple were at work when they got word they must evacuate their Norpine Rd property due to the blazing fires that have devastated the Coast. And while the potential to lose everything was a worry, they were more concerned with their dog who was still on the property.

(Catch up HERE)

Akira was lucky to have been found and returned to her upset owners.

---

As works continue at the new art gallery site, a name has been officially decided.

(Catch up HERE)

Mayor Margaret Strelow overlooks the foundations work undergoing at the newly named Rockhampton Museum of Art site.

---

Tensions boiled over at Tuesday’s Livingstone Shire Council meeting when Mayor Bill Ludwig ejected a councillor, who responded by saying they were going to report him for bullying.

(Catch up HERE)

There was high drama at Tuesday’s Livingstone Shire Council meeting.

---

The LNP claim a”blowout” in the number of Rockhampton residents needing elective surgery but the statistics they quoted aren’t adding up.

(Catch up HERE)

Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry and State Shadow Minister for Health and Ambulance Services Ros Bates.

---

People have a right to know why questions aren’t being answered about fixing the shark control program.

(Catch up HERE)

2.35m Male White at Main Beach, caught at Evans Head on July 21 on SMART drumlines. Source: Supplied

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.