Robert Schwarten at his home. Photo - Jann Houley
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
21st Nov 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Wednesday November 20.

---

Two people charged in relation to cars stolen from a former Rockhampton politician’s home on Friday applied for bail - one with the court hearing has 120 charges on his juvenile and adult history.

(Catch up HERE)

ACCUSED - Larcome Allan James Keith Brown is accused of failing to stop a motor vehicle when directed by police on November 17 and unlawful use of a motor vehicle between November 14 -18.Mr Brown is also charged with two counts of driving unlicensed, two of fraud (dishonest application of credit card) and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, entering a dwelling and committing
---

The public may never know why a Capricorn Coast youth lit a fire that ended up destroying 41 structures including 15 homes and 12,000 hectares of vegetation.

(Catch up HERE)

FIRE BATTLE: The Caves Rural Fire Service firefighter Anthony Carter shared these photos of the blaze burning at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.
---

Shovels have finally broken the ground to pave the way for the $352 million Rookwood Weir project.

(Catch up HERE)

WEIR SITE: This is a drone's eye view of the Rookwood Weir site with the wall expected to cross the Fitzroy River at the shallowest part of this river section.
---

A vital $49 million upgrade to Bouldercombe’s aging electricity substation has commenced, bringing 112 jobs to our region.

(Catch up HERE)

UPGRADE PLANNED: The electrical substation near Bouldercombe, south west of Rockhampton, will receive a $49 million upgrade.
---

Three weeks after nine drums of waste were found illegally dumped in a tidal lagoon north of Yeppoon, a Queensland Government department has issued a public safety warning.

(Catch up HERE)

Nine drums of waste were found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon last month.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

