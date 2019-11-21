MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Wednesday November 20.
---
Two people charged in relation to cars stolen from a former Rockhampton politician’s home on Friday applied for bail - one with the court hearing has 120 charges on his juvenile and adult history.

---
The public may never know why a Capricorn Coast youth lit a fire that ended up destroying 41 structures including 15 homes and 12,000 hectares of vegetation.

---
Shovels have finally broken the ground to pave the way for the $352 million Rookwood Weir project.

---
A vital $49 million upgrade to Bouldercombe’s aging electricity substation has commenced, bringing 112 jobs to our region.

---
Three weeks after nine drums of waste were found illegally dumped in a tidal lagoon north of Yeppoon, a Queensland Government department has issued a public safety warning.

---
