MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, Wednesday November 20.

---

Two people charged in relation to cars stolen from a former Rockhampton politician’s home on Friday applied for bail - one with the court hearing has 120 charges on his juvenile and adult history.

ACCUSED - Larcome Allan James Keith Brown is accused of failing to stop a motor vehicle when directed by police on November 17 and unlawful use of a motor vehicle between November 14 -18.Mr Brown is also charged with two counts of driving unlicensed, two of fraud (dishonest application of credit card) and one count each of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, entering a dwelling and committing

---

The public may never know why a Capricorn Coast youth lit a fire that ended up destroying 41 structures including 15 homes and 12,000 hectares of vegetation.

FIRE BATTLE: The Caves Rural Fire Service firefighter Anthony Carter shared these photos of the blaze burning at Old Byfield Rd, Cobraball.

---

Shovels have finally broken the ground to pave the way for the $352 million Rookwood Weir project.

WEIR SITE: This is a drone's eye view of the Rookwood Weir site with the wall expected to cross the Fitzroy River at the shallowest part of this river section.

---

A vital $49 million upgrade to Bouldercombe’s aging electricity substation has commenced, bringing 112 jobs to our region.

UPGRADE PLANNED: The electrical substation near Bouldercombe, south west of Rockhampton, will receive a $49 million upgrade.

---

Three weeks after nine drums of waste were found illegally dumped in a tidal lagoon north of Yeppoon, a Queensland Government department has issued a public safety warning.

Nine drums of waste were found dumped in a tidal lagoon off Sandy Point Road near Yeppoon last month.

---

