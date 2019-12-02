MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Police on scene where Rafael Santana's car was stolen.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, November 24-30.

Seven officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre faced court last Monday for the first time after the state’s corruption watchdog charged the guards following an investigation into the jail.

PRISON DRAMA: Controversy brewing in Capricornia Correctional Centre.

Our Nite Life photographer hit Rockhampton nightclubs and local events last weekend to grab these happy snaps of locals out on the town.

Sarah Town, Ursula-jean Walker and Mal Beal at the Ginger Mule.

A courageous bystander brought a violent crime spree to an end after an alleged offender stole one vehicle and assaulted two women attempting to steal another.

Rafael Santana and his friend after last night's robbery

Arguing credentials with a police officer in the face of a fire storm isn’t the best use of a firey’s time and training.

Caves residents and other volunteer firefighters meet with QFS and Livingstone Shire councillors on Wednesday evening

A mine worker was fatally injured while working underground last Tuesday.

Mine generic. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

