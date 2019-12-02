Menu
Police on scene where Rafael Santana's car was stolen.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
2nd Dec 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, November 24-30.

---

Seven officers from Capricornia Correctional Centre faced court last Monday for the first time after the state’s corruption watchdog charged the guards following an investigation into the jail.

(Catch up HERE)

PRISON DRAMA: Controversy brewing in Capricornia Correctional Centre.
---

Our Nite Life photographer hit Rockhampton nightclubs and local events last weekend to grab these happy snaps of locals out on the town.

(Catch up HERE)

Sarah Town, Ursula-jean Walker and Mal Beal at the Ginger Mule.
---

A courageous bystander brought a violent crime spree to an end after an alleged offender stole one vehicle and assaulted two women attempting to steal another.

(Catch up HERE)

Rafael Santana and his friend after last night's robbery
---

Arguing credentials with a police officer in the face of a fire storm isn’t the best use of a firey’s time and training.

(Catch up HERE)

Caves residents and other volunteer firefighters meet with QFS and Livingstone Shire councillors on Wednesday evening
---

A mine worker was fatally injured while working underground last Tuesday.

(Catch up HERE)

Mine generic. Photo Lee Constable / Daily Mercury
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

