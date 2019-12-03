Menu
Emmaus formal: Thomas Moore, Alex Austin, Lochlin Wilson and Daniel Widt.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
3rd Dec 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 2.

---

Keep up to date with our rolling coverage on bushfires across Central Queensland.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Fire and Emergencies Services.
---

Check out all the photos from the Emmaus College 2019 formal.

(Catch up HERE)

Emmaus formal: Jackson Geddes and Gabrielle Reynolds.
---

Businesses have seen a 30 per cent increase of visitors while Kershaw Gardens overnight camping has been closed. One accommodation operator fears her future income may be compromised as council moves to reinstate the free camping.

(Catch up HERE)

Viv Arthur Manager of Discovery Park Rockhampton shows off its new waterpark
---

Our Nite Life photographer hit Rockhampton nightclubs and local events last weekend to grab these happy snaps of locals out on the town.

(Catch up HERE)

Sarah McGhee and Rachael McGhee at the Ginger Mule.
---

A Man breached two suspended sentences when he punched a man in his 60s who was trying to break up a dogfight.

(Catch up HERE)

Man breached two suspended sentences when he punched a man in his 60s who was trying to break up a dogfight.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

