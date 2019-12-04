MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
A Yeppoon drug dealer, who sold drugs to an undercover cop, revealed in one of their many conversations how part of his drug money would help cover the funeral expenses of a friend who died of an overdose. The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying dangerous drugs in Rockhampton District Court last week.
The CQ Capras’ request to extend the lease on its Leichhardt Park gym has been met with some hesitation by councillors.
A Buddhist temple to host meditation and Buddhism education sessions has been proposed for a block at Port Curtis.
Gracemere has recorded its highest residential sale in the past four years.
A bid to turn a rural parcel of land at Lammermoor into a 34-lot subdivision was tabled at yesterday’s Livingstone Shire Council meeting.
