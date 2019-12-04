MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

SOLD: 8 Mamalis Street, Gracemere, settled Monday after selling for $500,000.

SOLD: 8 Mamalis Street, Gracemere, settled Monday after selling for $500,000.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 2.

---

A Yeppoon drug dealer, who sold drugs to an undercover cop, revealed in one of their many conversations how part of his drug money would help cover the funeral expenses of a friend who died of an overdose. The 21-year-old pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying dangerous drugs in Rockhampton District Court last week.

(Catch up HERE)

Lachlan Keith Brown pleaded guilty to three counts of supplying dangerous drugs in Rockhampton District Court last Thursday.

---

The CQ Capras’ request to extend the lease on its Leichhardt Park gym has been met with some hesitation by councillors.

(Catch up HERE)

Capras training shed at Leicharddt Park.

---

A Buddhist temple to host meditation and Buddhism education sessions has been proposed for a block at Port Curtis.

(Catch up HERE)

Proposed plans of the Samadhi Buddhist Temple in Port Curtis.

---

Gracemere has recorded its highest residential sale in the past four years.

(Catch up HERE)

The modern home had five potential buyers.

---

A bid to turn a rural parcel of land at Lammermoor into a 34-lot subdivision was tabled at yesterday’s Livingstone Shire Council meeting.

(Catch up HERE)

SUBDIVISION SITE: The allotment at 90 Clayton Road is earmarked for development.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.