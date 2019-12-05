Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LEASED: 225-227 East Street, Rockhampton City, was leased on November 28.
LEASED: 225-227 East Street, Rockhampton City, was leased on November 28.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
5th Dec 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 4.

---

A Rockhampton motel owner is expanding his operations with the construction of more than 50 homes aimed at the over 50s market - the first of its kind in Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

Landscaping plans for the new development at Casa Nostra Motel.
Landscaping plans for the new development at Casa Nostra Motel.

---

Rockhampton’s commercial property leasing market has seen some interest in recent months, with five properties leased in the past two weeks.

(Catch up HERE)

LEASED: 112 Denison St, Rockhampton City, was leased on November 29.
LEASED: 112 Denison St, Rockhampton City, was leased on November 29.

---

A controversial Capricorn Coast development has been given the green light.

(Catch up HERE)

COMPROMISE REACHED: Colin and Monica Roebuck’s long battle with Livingstone Shire Council is now finally over.
COMPROMISE REACHED: Colin and Monica Roebuck’s long battle with Livingstone Shire Council is now finally over.

---

We have been inundated with votes for Central Queensland’s best dentist, but the race is close! Vote in our poll now to make your choice count.

(Catch up HERE)

Which dentist do you trust most with your pearly whites? Photo: iStock
Which dentist do you trust most with your pearly whites? Photo: iStock

---

A board deciding on Bruce Highway projects was yet to meet two years after an election promise.

(Catch up HERE)

Northern Access work progress.
Northern Access work progress.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ’The worst I’ve ever seen it’: Inside Tungamull’s big dry

        premium_icon ’The worst I’ve ever seen it’: Inside Tungamull’s big dry

        News In two years, “velvet green” fields have turned to dust.

        Young drunk driver: ‘I’m lucky to be standing here today’

        premium_icon Young drunk driver: ‘I’m lucky to be standing here today’

        News Drank Coronas and Jack Daniels, smoke marijuana, drove without headlights into a...

        Hot, dry and empty: Fairbairn hits record low

        premium_icon Hot, dry and empty: Fairbairn hits record low

        Weather Water restrictions loom as Central Queenslands biggest dam hits an all time low.

        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        Business You’ve given us our nominations and now it’s time to vote! Vote for your favourite...