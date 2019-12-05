MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 4.

A Rockhampton motel owner is expanding his operations with the construction of more than 50 homes aimed at the over 50s market - the first of its kind in Rockhampton.

Landscaping plans for the new development at Casa Nostra Motel.

Rockhampton’s commercial property leasing market has seen some interest in recent months, with five properties leased in the past two weeks.

LEASED: 112 Denison St, Rockhampton City, was leased on November 29.

A controversial Capricorn Coast development has been given the green light.

COMPROMISE REACHED: Colin and Monica Roebuck’s long battle with Livingstone Shire Council is now finally over.

We have been inundated with votes for Central Queensland’s best dentist, but the race is close! Vote in our poll now to make your choice count.

Which dentist do you trust most with your pearly whites? Photo: iStock

A board deciding on Bruce Highway projects was yet to meet two years after an election promise.

Northern Access work progress.

