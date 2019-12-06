MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 5.

---

Another East St business owner faces having to close her doors after falling thousands of dollars behind in her rent payments.

Debbie Brine at Shoes on East.

---

A Tungamull farmer says the current drought is “the worst I’ve ever seen it”.

Dry conditions on Tungamul property.

---

The Fairbairn Dam has hit its lowest level since it was built in 1972.

Fairbairn Dam has fallen to its lowest level in history at just 11.5 per cent capacity.

---

A much-loved Rockhampton business has closed its doors after 20 years.

Rita and Edward Greany have owned Jet Dry Cleaners for 20 years and have decided it is time to sell the business and do some travelling.

---

A young man’s night out has left him injured, paying off a loan for a car he no longer can drive and disqualified from driving after he drove drunk, with no headlights, down a gully.

Joshua Paul Bartolo pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count of drink driving while on a provisional 1 licence and one count of driving without reasonable consideration for others.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.