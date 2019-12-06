Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dry conditions on Tungamul property.
Dry conditions on Tungamul property.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
6th Dec 2019 9:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 5.

---

Another East St business owner faces having to close her doors after falling thousands of dollars behind in her rent payments.

(Catch up HERE)

Debbie Brine at Shoes on East.
Debbie Brine at Shoes on East.

---

A Tungamull farmer says the current drought is “the worst I’ve ever seen it”.

(Catch up HERE)

Dry conditions on Tungamul property.
Dry conditions on Tungamul property.

---

The Fairbairn Dam has hit its lowest level since it was built in 1972.

(Catch up HERE)

Fairbairn Dam has fallen to its lowest level in history at just 11.5 per cent capacity.
Fairbairn Dam has fallen to its lowest level in history at just 11.5 per cent capacity.

---

A much-loved Rockhampton business has closed its doors after 20 years.

(Catch up HERE)

Rita and Edward Greany have owned Jet Dry Cleaners for 20 years and have decided it is time to sell the business and do some travelling.
Rita and Edward Greany have owned Jet Dry Cleaners for 20 years and have decided it is time to sell the business and do some travelling.

---

A young man’s night out has left him injured, paying off a loan for a car he no longer can drive and disqualified from driving after he drove drunk, with no headlights, down a gully.

(Catch up HERE)

Joshua Paul Bartolo pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count of drink driving while on a provisional 1 licence and one count of driving without reasonable consideration for others.
Joshua Paul Bartolo pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on December 2 to one count of drink driving while on a provisional 1 licence and one count of driving without reasonable consideration for others.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mum’s drug truth exposed: ‘I was good at covering it up’

        premium_icon Mum’s drug truth exposed: ‘I was good at covering it up’

        News At 30 years old, Tammy started self medicating and while she was ‘numb’ her world started to fall apart

        5 year NAPLAN trends: How every Rocky area school performed

        premium_icon 5 year NAPLAN trends: How every Rocky area school performed

        Education These are the Rockhampton schools that have improved their NAPLAN results the most...

        How Rocky region’s top NAPLAN schools did it

        premium_icon How Rocky region’s top NAPLAN schools did it

        Education “As a result of our regularly and ongoing data collection, students are aware of...

        VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Who is the best dentist in Central Queensland?

        Business You’ve given us our nominations and now it’s time to vote! Vote for your favourite...