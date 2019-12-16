MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Phuket doctors are working to save Stanage Bay Jason Mitchell's foot after a motorbike accident last Saturday night.

Phuket doctors are working to save Stanage Bay Jason Mitchell's foot after a motorbike accident last Saturday night.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, December 8-14.

---

A key management figure has resigned from Rockhampton Regional Council without explanation and another staff member has been referred to the ­Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Regional Council building. Photo: Chris Ison

---

A man who violently attacked his partner at the Yeppoon foreshore where families were enjoying the Carols by the Beach event, has been jailed.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Police Service. Photo: Zizi Averill

---

A protective older sibling who acted as a human barricade to keep her little sister safe from bullies, was suspended from school and banned from the semi formal.

(Catch up HERE)

Zenaide Neinert (left) and her friend before she was rejected from the Rockhampton State School semi formal.

---

Instead of enjoying the last month of his two-year Phuket venture, Stanage Bay fisherman Jason Mitchell is racking up thousands of dollars of debt in a Thai hospital hoping to save his foot.

(Catch up HERE)

Phuket doctors are working to save Stanage Bay Jason Mitchell's foot after a motorbike accident last Saturday night.

---

A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition after a single vehicle rollover in Central Queensland Thursday night.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Teen crash victim named as family starts funeral fundraiser.

The scene where a 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.