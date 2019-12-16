MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, December 8-14.
---
A key management figure has resigned from Rockhampton Regional Council without explanation and another staff member has been referred to the Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A man who violently attacked his partner at the Yeppoon foreshore where families were enjoying the Carols by the Beach event, has been jailed.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A protective older sibling who acted as a human barricade to keep her little sister safe from bullies, was suspended from school and banned from the semi formal.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Instead of enjoying the last month of his two-year Phuket venture, Stanage Bay fisherman Jason Mitchell is racking up thousands of dollars of debt in a Thai hospital hoping to save his foot.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition after a single vehicle rollover in Central Queensland Thursday night.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: Teen crash victim named as family starts funeral fundraiser.
---
