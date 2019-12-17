Menu
Carla Hoskin, Mark Charlsworth and Amanda Dixon at The Heritage Hotel.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
17th Dec 2019 10:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 16.

---

The family of a teenage boy killed when a suspected stolen car he was a passenger in rolled on a suburban Blackwater street last Thursday, has started a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs.

(Catch up HERE)

 

The scene where a 17-year-old boy has been killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
---

Bureau of Meteorology modelling shows the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia regions will be fairly dry this week, with towns showing beneath 1mm of rain forecast on rainfall charts

(Catch up HERE)

 

A storm downed trees in Duaringa on Thursday night.
---

Were you spotted out on the town over the weekend? Check out our Nite Life gallery and see if you can find your photo.

(Catch up HERE)

 

Luke Doyle, Ryan Reid, Richard Chan and Braden Hall at the Ginger Mule.
---

Rockhampton man Jed Gadsby was refused entry to night clubs in Brisbane because of his mullet.

(Catch up HERE)

 

Jed Gadsby was denied from Brisbane night clubs because of his mullet.
---

A feature international movie is set to be filmed on the Capricorn Coast.

(Catch up HERE)

 

Deputy mayor of Yangzhong City Dongmei Sun and Livingstone mayor Bill Ludwig enjoy some pineapple tasting at the Capricorn Coast.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

