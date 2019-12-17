MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today's edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 16.
---
The family of a teenage boy killed when a suspected stolen car he was a passenger in rolled on a suburban Blackwater street last Thursday, has started a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Bureau of Meteorology modelling shows the Central Highlands and Coalfields and Capricornia regions will be fairly dry this week, with towns showing beneath 1mm of rain forecast on rainfall charts
(Catch up HERE)
---
Were you spotted out on the town over the weekend? Check out our Nite Life gallery and see if you can find your photo.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Rockhampton man Jed Gadsby was refused entry to night clubs in Brisbane because of his mullet.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A feature international movie is set to be filmed on the Capricorn Coast.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.