MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

An 80-year-old Rockhampton woman has been banned from bingo at her local sports club and now she’s fighting to have the sanction overturned.

Turning the bingo wheel.

An unlicensed driver overtook a road train across double lines and evaded police at high speed while on a five-month methamphetamine crime spree that included a ram raid.

Roy Dahram Eric Brown, 19, was sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court for 40 charges including two dangerous operation of a motor vehicle charges, four unlawful uses of motor vehicles charges, seven stealing, one drug drive and others of possessing tainted property, failing to stop, break and enter and breaching bail.

Multiple police crews responded to a North Rockhampton address following reports of a man armed with a gun last night.

Queensland Police Service. Photo: Zizi Averill

A Central Queensland father’s life was turned upside down on December 7 when he a serious car accident on Woodbury Rd at Yeppoon left him paralysed from the chest down.

Thomas Taylor has been left paralyzed from the chest down after he was in a car accident near Yeppoon earlier this month.

A Central Queensland driver felt like he had been “hit by a bus” when he was “thrown off the road in a heartbeat” by a pothole on May Downs Rd at Clarke Creek on Thursday afternoon.

Two utes have rolled on May Downs Rd in less than 48 hours.

