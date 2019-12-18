MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 17.
---
An 80-year-old Rockhampton woman has been banned from bingo at her local sports club and now she’s fighting to have the sanction overturned.
(Catch up HERE)
---
An unlicensed driver overtook a road train across double lines and evaded police at high speed while on a five-month methamphetamine crime spree that included a ram raid.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Multiple police crews responded to a North Rockhampton address following reports of a man armed with a gun last night.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Central Queensland father’s life was turned upside down on December 7 when he a serious car accident on Woodbury Rd at Yeppoon left him paralysed from the chest down.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Central Queensland driver felt like he had been “hit by a bus” when he was “thrown off the road in a heartbeat” by a pothole on May Downs Rd at Clarke Creek on Thursday afternoon.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.