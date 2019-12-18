Menu
Two utes have rolled on May Downs Rd in less than 48 hours.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Dec 2019 9:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 17.

---

An 80-year-old Rockhampton woman has been banned from bingo at her local sports club and now she’s fighting to have the sanction overturned.

Turning the bingo wheel.
Turning the bingo wheel.

---

An unlicensed driver overtook a road train across double lines and evaded police at high speed while on a five-month methamphetamine crime spree that included a ram raid.

Roy Dahram Eric Brown, 19, was sentenced in Rockhampton Magistrates Court for 40 charges including two dangerous operation of a motor vehicle charges, four unlawful uses of motor vehicles charges, seven stealing, one drug drive and others of possessing tainted property, failing to stop, break and enter and breaching bail.
---

Multiple police crews responded to a North Rockhampton address following reports of a man armed with a gun last night.

Queensland Police Service. Photo: Zizi Averill
---

A Central Queensland father’s life was turned upside down on December 7 when he a serious car accident on Woodbury Rd at Yeppoon left him paralysed from the chest down.

Thomas Taylor has been left paralyzed from the chest down after he was in a car accident near Yeppoon earlier this month.
Thomas Taylor has been left paralyzed from the chest down after he was in a car accident near Yeppoon earlier this month.

---

A Central Queensland driver felt like he had been “hit by a bus” when he was “thrown off the road in a heartbeat” by a pothole on May Downs Rd at Clarke Creek on Thursday afternoon.

Two utes have rolled on May Downs Rd in less than 48 hours.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

