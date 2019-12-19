Menu
Shanon Clein, Lauren Clein, Jessica Delforce and Jarrod Miles are the new owners behind Rocky Mountain Caf.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th Dec 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 18.

---

Hundreds of workers from Rockhampton, Yeppoon and the Central Highlands have lost their jobs, just days before Christmas

(Catch up HERE)

READ: ‘Don’t bother coming to work’: 170 miners jobless

Cook Colliery workers have been left in the lurch before Christmas.
---

A young repeat violence offender, who had 97 charges on his nine-page criminal history, was sentenced for assault occasioning bodily harm against his partner and mother of his son and unborn child.

(Catch up HERE)

Domestic violence silhouette.
---

A former state politician says he spent 22 years sitting at tables discussing what to do about juvenile crime but now feels nothing implemented has worked or is working.

(Catch up HERE)

Former Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten.
---

With a fresh lick of paint, a new look inside and a tantalising menu, the former Cheese and Biscuits Cafe reopened yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

Rocky Mountain Caf.
---

A Bouldercombe grandmother had nothing but positive feedback after her treatment at Rockhampton Hospital.

(Catch up HERE)

FREAK ACCIDENT: Grandmother Christine Govaars was rushed to hospital after a highchair collapsed.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

