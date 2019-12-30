MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, December 22-28.
---
Queensland Fire and Emergency Services raced to fight a bushfire that had flarred up on Tanby Road, Taroomball.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A 40-year-old mum attacked her best friend after finding out she was having an affair with her husband.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Gracemere doctor, who turned his home into a sophisticated cannabis-producing operation for medical research, has fronted court on criminal charges.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A missing Central Queensland man was found dead in his car, after it crashed down an embankment just out of Theodore.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: ‘The big guy needed another angel’
---
Christmas was cancelled for one Rockhampton Santa who was told he could not dress up in his red suit at Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.