MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services raced to fight a bushfire that had flarred up on Tanby Road, Taroomball.

A 40-year-old mum attacked her best friend after finding out she was having an affair with her husband.

A Gracemere doctor, who turned his home into a sophisticated cannabis-producing operation for medical research, has fronted court on criminal charges.

A missing Central Queensland man was found dead in his car, after it crashed down an embankment just out of Theodore.

Christmas was cancelled for one Rockhampton Santa who was told he could not dress up in his red suit at Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre.

