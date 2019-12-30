Menu
Fire crews on scene at Taroomball.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
30th Dec 2019 8:30 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, December 22-28.

---

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services raced to fight a bushfire that had flarred up on Tanby Road, Taroomball.

(Catch up HERE)

Fire near Hidden Valley Rd, Yeppoon.
---

A 40-year-old mum attacked her best friend after finding out she was having an affair with her husband.

(Catch up HERE)

Affair generic.
---

A Gracemere doctor, who turned his home into a sophisticated cannabis-producing operation for medical research, has fronted court on criminal charges.

(Catch up HERE)

Dr Ian Housego
---

A missing Central Queensland man was found dead in his car, after it crashed down an embankment just out of Theodore.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: ‘The big guy needed another angel’

Dean Walsh.
---

Christmas was cancelled for one Rockhampton Santa who was told he could not dress up in his red suit at Stockland Rockhampton shopping centre.

(Catch up HERE)

Peter Casey has been told he can’t spread the Christmas spirit at Ramsay Pharmacy or any store in Stockland anymore.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

