Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Richard Newton (left) with Kiernan Gettinby's wife Michelle and fellow Keno's Crew members Max Bennett, Bill Robertson, Gary Wilkins, Phil Stubbs and Mark Murray.
Richard Newton (left) with Kiernan Gettinby's wife Michelle and fellow Keno's Crew members Max Bennett, Bill Robertson, Gary Wilkins, Phil Stubbs and Mark Murray.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
31st Dec 2019 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, December 30.

---

A long-running neighbourhood dispute over a fence line landed a Capricorn Coast mother-of-three in court.

(Catch up HERE)

Yeppoon Court House.
Yeppoon Court House.

---

A down-to-earth Rockhampton dad has revealed how he plans to spend his $2.7 million winnings from Saturday’s Gold Lotto $30 Million Megadraw.

(Catch up HERE)

A Rockhampton dad is $2.7 million richer after Saturday's Gold Lotto's $30 Million Megadraw division one win.
A Rockhampton dad is $2.7 million richer after Saturday's Gold Lotto's $30 Million Megadraw division one win.

---

A man caught fighting outside Rockhampton’s Boathouse restaurant has been jailed.

(Catch up HERE)

Police were called to a fight outside the Boathouse restaurant on Quay Street on December 6.
Police were called to a fight outside the Boathouse restaurant on Quay Street on December 6.

---

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry has reflected on an exciting year delivering for the people of Capricornia.

(Catch up HERE)

Michelle Landry at the opening of the Rockhampton Hospital Carpark for which the Federal Government contributed $7 million.
Michelle Landry at the opening of the Rockhampton Hospital Carpark for which the Federal Government contributed $7 million.

---

In a special tribute, seven Yeppoon men will carry their friend’s ashes on their skis as they complete the gruelling George Bass Marathon.

(Catch up HERE)

Kiernan Gettinby.
Kiernan Gettinby.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ firey says compo should be nationwide

        premium_icon CQ firey says compo should be nationwide

        News “THAT’S a kick in the guts”.

        ‘A true gentleman’: Community remembers late legend

        premium_icon ‘A true gentleman’: Community remembers late legend

        News A Capricorn Coast identity has been remembered fondly for his humour, warmth and...

        Here’s the hottest ways to kiss 2019 goodbye

        premium_icon Here’s the hottest ways to kiss 2019 goodbye

        News Here’s your guide to celebrate the end of 2019, and welcome a new decade.

        Teen in hospital after dirt bike accident

        premium_icon Teen in hospital after dirt bike accident

        News The boy was treated on scene for leg injuries and transported to Rockhampton...

        • 31st Dec 2019 7:30 AM