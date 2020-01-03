MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, January 02.
---
Reader’s kept up to date with our rolling coverage of a major boat crash on the Fitzroy River Wednesday afternoon.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Rockhampton nurse Nikki Gould had just finished her shift and was enjoying time at the Fitzroy River with her partner when paramedics approached her to use their boat to reach a major boat crash.
(Catch up HERE)
---
After having his pay cut by 40 per cent per year, in 2017, at the job he worked without supervision for 11 years, Rockhampton Drakes trolley boy Nathan Watego is still waiting for a fair go.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Central Queensland fossicker was looking for gold when he stumbled on a dire sight in Blair Athol State Forest last month.
(Catch up HERE)
---
RACQ Capricorn Rescue crewman shares the story behind the “challenging” New Year’s Day boat crash rescue.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.