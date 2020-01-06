Menu
An eastern brown snake. Picture: Gold Coast and Brisbane Snake Catcher
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Jack Evans
6th Jan 2020 5:59 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend.

A FORTNIGHT after having his foot amputated, Stanage Bay professional fisherman Jason Mitchell can already see himself standing in the garden with his “pirate leg.” Read the full report HERE.

----

SEVEN children were taken to hospital after suffering injuries from riding motorbikes in the past few days. Read the full report HERE.

----

A YOUNG boy was flown to hospital on Saturday night in a serious condition after he was run over by a horse on a private property at Taroom. Read the full report HERE.

----

RETIRED CQ woman Beryl Donovan was in disbelief Saturday afternoon, when she drew the winning ticket for an SUV GT mega camper trailer worth $23,995. Read the full story HERE.

----

A MAN bitten by a snake at a Rockyview property has been taken to hospital yesterday. Read the full report HERE.

