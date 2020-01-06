MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed over the weekend.
A FORTNIGHT after having his foot amputated, Stanage Bay professional fisherman Jason Mitchell can already see himself standing in the garden with his “pirate leg.” Read the full report HERE.
SEVEN children were taken to hospital after suffering injuries from riding motorbikes in the past few days. Read the full report HERE.
A YOUNG boy was flown to hospital on Saturday night in a serious condition after he was run over by a horse on a private property at Taroom. Read the full report HERE.
----
RETIRED CQ woman Beryl Donovan was in disbelief Saturday afternoon, when she drew the winning ticket for an SUV GT mega camper trailer worth $23,995. Read the full story HERE.
A MAN bitten by a snake at a Rockyview property has been taken to hospital yesterday. Read the full report HERE.