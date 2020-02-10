Menu
Lactalis has announced that their Rockhampton Pauls factory will close by February 28, leaving 47 locals out of work.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
10th Feb 2020 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, February 2-8.

---

Eight people were arrested over an alleged stolen car bust in the Rockhampton CBD Tuesday morning.

(Catch up HERE)

The allegedly stolen black Commodore crashed at the intersection of Alma and Fitzroy Streets.
---

Lactalis announced that their Rockhampton Pauls factory would be factory from February 28, putting 47 people out of work.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: MP: ‘Factory closure will have a devastating impact’

READ: Mayor reacts to closure of Rocky business

Lactalis has announced that their Rockhampton Pauls factory will close by February 28, leaving 47 locals out of work.
---

New plans to upgrade and modernise the Rockhampton Airport were revealed.

(Catch up HERE)

Concept designs for the Rockhampton Airport masterplan.
---

The wife of a Rockhampton murder victim gave evidence at the trial of a man accused of the killing.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Two weapons likely in Syeid Alam’s killing and beheading

Mohammed Khan has pleaded not guilty to murdering Syeid Alam.
---

An application for the demolition of Sizzler was approved last week. This comes after it was announced the store would be closing on March 1, after 31 years of business and putting 61 staff out of work.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Rocky in meltdown after Sizzler makes shock announcement

READ: Petition fires up to save popular Rocky restaurant

Sizzler Rockhampton.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

