MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Hyacinth covers the Fitzroy River at The Ski Gardens.

Hyacinth covers the Fitzroy River at The Ski Gardens.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, February 10.

---

Mayor Bill Ludwig was challenged by councillor Glenda Mather at the last Livingstone Shire Council meeting.

(Catch up HERE)

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig was challenged by Cr Glenda Mather at the last council meeting.

---

The Fitzroy River above the barrage looks more like a paddock as dislodged Hyacinth continues to flow down.

(Catch up HERE)

Hyacinth covers the Fitzroy River at The Ski Gardens.

---

Flash flooding caused chaos across Rockhampton on Saturday afternoon, with areas recording large amounts of rain.

(Catch up HERE)

MAKING A SPLASH: Riley Edwards having fun in the puddles on Ann St in The Range. Picture: Lisa Burke

---

A juvenile was charged after an alleged armed robbery at Lakes Creek FoodWorks on Sunday.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Boy, 14, charged over FoodWorks armed robbery

Rockhampton Police Station.

---

Queensland Senator Matt Canavan’s political career may be down, but he’s not out. The big question is what is he going to do next?

(Catch up HERE)

LOOKING FORWARD: Queensland Senator Matt Canavan policitical career may be down, he’s not out. The big question is what is he going to do next?

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.