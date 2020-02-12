MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Minister for Manufacturing Cameron Dick, Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke and CQUni Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor Alastair Dawson opening Rockhampton’s new Manufacturing Hub.

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Minister for Manufacturing Cameron Dick, Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke and CQUni Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor Alastair Dawson opening Rockhampton’s new Manufacturing Hub.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, February 11.

---

Part of the Capricorn Highway was closed yesterday due to rising flood water from heavy rain.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Fitzroy catchment put on flood watch after rainfall

Blackwater police advised yesterday the flood water at Blackwater Creek was still rising.

---

Rockhampton properties with suspected clandestine drug laboratories are now to be declared a public health risk.

(Catch up HERE)

Drug production in homes can have long-lasting health impacts.

---

The Queensland Government delivered on its promise to support manufacturing in Central Queensland, with the opening of a new Manufacturing Hub yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig, Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Minister for Manufacturing Cameron Dick, Member for Rockhampton Barry O’Rourke and CQUni Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor Alastair Dawson opening Rockhampton’s new Manufacturing Hub.

---

Workers impacted by the closure of Lactalis’s Rockhampton Pauls factory will have the chance to seek out support and career options at a forum next week.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: 40+ jobs lost as Pauls closes Rocky factory

The Pauls factory in Rockhampton's CBD.

---

A bumpy ride along a dirt road proved a light-bulb moment for Livingstone Mayor Bill Ludwig. It was the moment he realised his shire’s procedure for maintenance and upgrades of rural roads could be badly flawed.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Fired up: ‘People are saying the roads are terrible’

Mount Rae Rd resident Norm Timms was impacted by the Cobraball bushfires and his property is surrounded by rural roads.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.