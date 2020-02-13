MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, February 12.
---
Rumours sparked after Livingstone mayoral candidate Andy Ireland was photographed with several current councillors and council candidates.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: Friend: No team politics at play here
---
A minor flood warning was issued for the entire Fitzroy catchment with a focal point on stretches of the Dawson River.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: BOM: CQ city to break monthly rain average
---
A confidential “airport business opportunity” was discussed in Tuesday’s council meeting.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A man was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday following an alleged assault at a caravan park.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Paramedics were called to multiple reports of snake bites across Central Queensland on Tuesday night.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.