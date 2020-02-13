Menu
MEET AND GREET: Cr Adam Belot, Andrea Friend, Andy Ireland, Keith Sully, Cr Pat Eastwood, Cr Glenda Mather and Rhodes Watson.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
13th Feb 2020 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, February 12.

---

Rumours sparked after Livingstone mayoral candidate Andy Ireland was photographed with several current councillors and council candidates.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Friend: No team politics at play here

MEET AND GREET: Cr Adam Belot, Andrea Friend, Andy Ireland, Keith Sully, Cr Pat Eastwood, Cr Glenda Mather and Rhodes Watson.
---

A minor flood warning was issued for the entire Fitzroy catchment with a focal point on stretches of the Dawson River.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: BOM: CQ city to break monthly rain average

Rain approaching Capricorn Sandstone Quarries, west of Rockhampton.
---

A confidential “airport business opportunity” was discussed in Tuesday’s council meeting.

(Catch up HERE)

Cairns airline Skytrans co-owner, NRL player Jonathan Thurston with the company’s Dash 8 plane. Picture: Brendan Radke.
---

A man was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday following an alleged assault at a caravan park.

(Catch up HERE)

Emergency services responded to an alleged stabbing.
---

Paramedics were called to multiple reports of snake bites across Central Queensland on Tuesday night.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Ambulance Service.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

