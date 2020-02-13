MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, February 12.

Rumours sparked after Livingstone mayoral candidate Andy Ireland was photographed with several current councillors and council candidates.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Friend: No team politics at play here

MEET AND GREET: Cr Adam Belot, Andrea Friend, Andy Ireland, Keith Sully, Cr Pat Eastwood, Cr Glenda Mather and Rhodes Watson.

A minor flood warning was issued for the entire Fitzroy catchment with a focal point on stretches of the Dawson River.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: BOM: CQ city to break monthly rain average

Rain approaching Capricorn Sandstone Quarries, west of Rockhampton.

A confidential “airport business opportunity” was discussed in Tuesday’s council meeting.

(Catch up HERE)

Cairns airline Skytrans co-owner, NRL player Jonathan Thurston with the company’s Dash 8 plane. Picture: Brendan Radke.

A man was rushed to Rockhampton Hospital yesterday following an alleged assault at a caravan park.

(Catch up HERE)

Emergency services responded to an alleged stabbing.

Paramedics were called to multiple reports of snake bites across Central Queensland on Tuesday night.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Ambulance Service.

