MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Mohammed Khan has been found guilty to murdering Syeid Alam on or about April 5, 2016. Mr Alam had been decapitated by the time his remains were found in a gully off the Fitzroy River on April 16.

Mohammed Khan has been found guilty to murdering Syeid Alam on or about April 5, 2016. Mr Alam had been decapitated by the time his remains were found in a gully off the Fitzroy River on April 16.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, February 13.

---

A former prisoner of war was yesterday found guilty by a jury of murdering Syeid Alam on the banks of the Fitzroy River on April 5, 2016.

(Catch up HERE)

Mohammed Khan has been found guilty to murdering Syeid Alam on or about April 5, 2016. Mr Alam had been decapitated by the time his remains were found in a gully off the Fitzroy River on April 16.

---

Media have been challenged over their use of cameras during a Livingstone council meeting.

(Catch up HERE)

Media were challenged over their use of cameras during a Livingstone Shire Council meeting last week.

---

The wet weather isn’t over yet, with forecasters predicting storm and shower activity to continue for the rest of the week, leading to a wetter than average month.

(Catch up HERE)

50mm fell at Jos Maclean's property at Baralaba.

---

An inquest will be held for a 46-year-old man who died in police custody in the Rockhampton CBD last year.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Police Service.

---

Eleven months ago, Layne Perkins was searching for answers while his leg quickly succumbed to a rare, flesh-eating disease called Legionnaires. And now, the former Mount Chalmers man has been dealt another blow.

(Catch up HERE)

Layne Perkins has been dealt another blow after battling a flesh-eating disease for the last year.

---

See you back here next week for The Morning Rewind.