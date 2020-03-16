Menu
Rockhampton Hospital.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
16th Mar 2020 8:15 AM
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, March 8-14.

---

Readers were kept up to date over the weekend on the latest information regarding coronavirus in Central Queensland.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Latest details about CQ COVID-19 case

A male has been confirmed with COVID-19 in Rockhampton.
---

Queensland Health confirmed one coronavirus case in Rockhampton on Friday morning.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Hospital.
---

More details emerged around the supplier who visited Daunia Mine and was tested positive for COVID-19.

(Catch up HERE)

A supplier who visited BMA’s Daunia mine in Central Queensland has tested positive for COVID-19. Photo Tessa Mapstone
---

Australian clothing and accessories company Bullzye went into liquidation last week.

(Catch up HERE)

Bullzye sells country clothing and accessories.
---

Queensland Police Service data revealed where and when car thieves regularly target cars in the Rockhampton region.

(Catch up HERE)

A 'heatmap' representing the intensity of unlawful use of a vehicle across Rockhampton.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

