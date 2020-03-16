MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, March 8-14.
---
Readers were kept up to date over the weekend on the latest information regarding coronavirus in Central Queensland.
READ: Latest details about CQ COVID-19 case
---
Queensland Health confirmed one coronavirus case in Rockhampton on Friday morning.
---
More details emerged around the supplier who visited Daunia Mine and was tested positive for COVID-19.
---
Australian clothing and accessories company Bullzye went into liquidation last week.
---
Queensland Police Service data revealed where and when car thieves regularly target cars in the Rockhampton region.
---
