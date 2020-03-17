Menu
The 2020 Rockhampton Agricultural Show has been cancelled following a special meeting in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
17th Mar 2020 9:30 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 16.

---

We broke down where Central Queensland’s first COVID-19 case travelled before testing positive.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Rockhampton coronavirus advice

READ: Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

Rockhampton Hospital.

---

Rockhampton Regional Council made a series of major event decisions at a special COVID-19 meeting yesterday morning.

(Catch up HERE)

The 2020 Rockhampton Agricultural Show has been cancelled following a special meeting in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

---

A Rockhampton solicitor self-isolated after showing COVID-19 symptoms.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Courthouse.

---

A young groom-to-be was remembered as a caring man after a crash at Yeppoon claimed earlier this month claimed his life.

(Catch up HERE)

Nathanael Patson with his fiance Sarah Morgan.

---

A Gracemere business has filed a lawsuit against a Northern Territory company for an outstanding invoice of more than $300,000.

(Catch up HERE)

Ron Bowes at Zebra Wreckers in Gracemere.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

