MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

The 2020 Rockhampton Agricultural Show has been cancelled following a special meeting in relation to the coronavirus pandemic.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 16.

We broke down where Central Queensland’s first COVID-19 case travelled before testing positive.

Rockhampton Hospital.

Rockhampton Regional Council made a series of major event decisions at a special COVID-19 meeting yesterday morning.

A Rockhampton solicitor self-isolated after showing COVID-19 symptoms.

Rockhampton Courthouse.

A young groom-to-be was remembered as a caring man after a crash at Yeppoon claimed earlier this month claimed his life.

Nathanael Patson with his fiance Sarah Morgan.

A Gracemere business has filed a lawsuit against a Northern Territory company for an outstanding invoice of more than $300,000.

Ron Bowes at Zebra Wreckers in Gracemere.

