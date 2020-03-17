MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 16.
---
We broke down where Central Queensland’s first COVID-19 case travelled before testing positive.
READ: Rockhampton coronavirus advice
READ: Coronavirus news special: All you need to know
---
Rockhampton Regional Council made a series of major event decisions at a special COVID-19 meeting yesterday morning.
---
A Rockhampton solicitor self-isolated after showing COVID-19 symptoms.
---
A young groom-to-be was remembered as a caring man after a crash at Yeppoon claimed earlier this month claimed his life.
---
A Gracemere business has filed a lawsuit against a Northern Territory company for an outstanding invoice of more than $300,000.
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.