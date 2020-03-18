Menu
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th Mar 2020 10:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 17.

---

A 32-year-old Kawana man will face court today after allegedly entering FoodWorks on Main St, Park Avenue, pointing a firearm at a cashier and taking off with a pack of cigarettes after his card declined.

(Catch up HERE)

George Orwell Brown is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today. Photo: Trevor Veale
George Orwell Brown is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today. Photo: Trevor Veale

---

A 60-year-old man remains in isolation in Rockhampton Hospital as the first and only COVID-19 case for Central Queensland.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Coronavirus special newsletter: All the latest in Qld

READ: PM bans overseas travel, crowds greater than 100

Rockhampton Hospital.
Rockhampton Hospital.

---

The Queensland Government says it’s too late to stop or alter upcoming local government elections.

(Catch up HERE)

VOTING STARTS: CQ voters have attended CQ’s pre-polling locations like this one in Rockhampton in their droves seeking to avoid an election day infection by the coronavirus. Picture: Kaitlyn Smith
VOTING STARTS: CQ voters have attended CQ’s pre-polling locations like this one in Rockhampton in their droves seeking to avoid an election day infection by the coronavirus. Picture: Kaitlyn Smith

---

A defendant in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday nearly had her matter not go ahead due to her attire - or lack off.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Courthouse.
Rockhampton Courthouse.

---

Rockhampton is becoming a popular commercial property hotspot following the multi-million-dollar sale of a North Rockhampton fuel site last month.

(Catch up HERE)

COMMERCIAL POSITIVITY: The 1,102 sqm BP-leased fuel site on the corner of Richardson and Yaamba Rd settled for $5.65 million through Burgess Rawson.
COMMERCIAL POSITIVITY: The 1,102 sqm BP-leased fuel site on the corner of Richardson and Yaamba Rd settled for $5.65 million through Burgess Rawson.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

