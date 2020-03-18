MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 17.

---

A 32-year-old Kawana man will face court today after allegedly entering FoodWorks on Main St, Park Avenue, pointing a firearm at a cashier and taking off with a pack of cigarettes after his card declined.

(Catch up HERE)

George Orwell Brown is due to appear in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today. Photo: Trevor Veale

---

A 60-year-old man remains in isolation in Rockhampton Hospital as the first and only COVID-19 case for Central Queensland.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Coronavirus special newsletter: All the latest in Qld

READ: PM bans overseas travel, crowds greater than 100

Rockhampton Hospital.

---

The Queensland Government says it’s too late to stop or alter upcoming local government elections.

(Catch up HERE)

VOTING STARTS: CQ voters have attended CQ’s pre-polling locations like this one in Rockhampton in their droves seeking to avoid an election day infection by the coronavirus. Picture: Kaitlyn Smith

---

A defendant in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday nearly had her matter not go ahead due to her attire - or lack off.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Courthouse.

---

Rockhampton is becoming a popular commercial property hotspot following the multi-million-dollar sale of a North Rockhampton fuel site last month.

(Catch up HERE)

COMMERCIAL POSITIVITY: The 1,102 sqm BP-leased fuel site on the corner of Richardson and Yaamba Rd settled for $5.65 million through Burgess Rawson.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.