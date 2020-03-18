MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 17.
---
A 32-year-old Kawana man will face court today after allegedly entering FoodWorks on Main St, Park Avenue, pointing a firearm at a cashier and taking off with a pack of cigarettes after his card declined.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A 60-year-old man remains in isolation in Rockhampton Hospital as the first and only COVID-19 case for Central Queensland.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: Coronavirus special newsletter: All the latest in Qld
READ: PM bans overseas travel, crowds greater than 100
---
The Queensland Government says it’s too late to stop or alter upcoming local government elections.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A defendant in Rockhampton Magistrates Court yesterday nearly had her matter not go ahead due to her attire - or lack off.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Rockhampton is becoming a popular commercial property hotspot following the multi-million-dollar sale of a North Rockhampton fuel site last month.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.