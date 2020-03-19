Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park.
Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
19th Mar 2020 10:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 18.

---

SUPER Amart’s North Rockhampton store has lodged plans for a 500 sq m extension.

(Catch up HERE)

Super Amart building at 530 Yaamba Rd.
Super Amart building at 530 Yaamba Rd.

---

A Central Queensland town could soon be home to 16 NRL teams.

(Catch up HERE)

The NRL is reported to be looking at the possibility of relocating the 16 NRL teams to Calliope.
The NRL is reported to be looking at the possibility of relocating the 16 NRL teams to Calliope.

---

A 27-year-old Emu Park woman was sentenced in court yesterday for manslaughter over the fatal stabbing of her former lover and cooffender.

(Catch up HERE)

Kimberley Ruth Mitchell, 27, was sentenced for manslaughter over the fatal stabbing of her former lover and cooffender Kevin John Ryan, 40.
Kimberley Ruth Mitchell, 27, was sentenced for manslaughter over the fatal stabbing of her former lover and cooffender Kevin John Ryan, 40.

---

The Queensland Government confirmed the graduations of police recruits would be fast tracked in response to COVID-19.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Police Service. Photo: Zizi Averill
Queensland Police Service. Photo: Zizi Averill

---

There have been no other confirmed cases of coronavirus for Central Queensland yet, despite the state total rising to 94 yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

READ: Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

Rockhampton Hospital.
Rockhampton Hospital.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police investigate after home burns to the ground in CQ

        premium_icon Police investigate after home burns to the ground in CQ

        News A HOME was burnt to the ground last night in Wowan, with police investigating today to determine whether the fire was suspicious.

        Three people in hospital after house fire in mining town

        premium_icon Three people in hospital after house fire in mining town

        News A fire investigator is scheduled to attend the scene later today.

        CQUni coronavirus response means shift to virtual classes

        premium_icon CQUni coronavirus response means shift to virtual classes

        Education Face-to-face classes at CQUniversity will stop in anticipation of increased...

        COURT: 50 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        premium_icon COURT: 50 people facing Rockhampton Magistrates Court today

        Crime See the full list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today.

        • 19th Mar 2020 9:30 AM