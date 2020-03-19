MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Kevin John Ryan, 40, was the victim of a fatal stabbing in Emu Park.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 18.

---

SUPER Amart’s North Rockhampton store has lodged plans for a 500 sq m extension.

Super Amart building at 530 Yaamba Rd.

---

A Central Queensland town could soon be home to 16 NRL teams.

The NRL is reported to be looking at the possibility of relocating the 16 NRL teams to Calliope.

---

A 27-year-old Emu Park woman was sentenced in court yesterday for manslaughter over the fatal stabbing of her former lover and cooffender.

Kimberley Ruth Mitchell, 27, was sentenced for manslaughter over the fatal stabbing of her former lover and cooffender Kevin John Ryan, 40.

---

The Queensland Government confirmed the graduations of police recruits would be fast tracked in response to COVID-19.

Queensland Police Service. Photo: Zizi Averill

---

There have been no other confirmed cases of coronavirus for Central Queensland yet, despite the state total rising to 94 yesterday.

READ: Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

READ: Coronavirus news special: All you need to know

Rockhampton Hospital.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.