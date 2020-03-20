Menu
Health Minister Steven Miles at Parliament. Pic Annette Dew
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
20th Mar 2020 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 19.

---

Health Minister Steven Miles had a slip of the tongue yesterday while mentioning Rockhampton in the latest round of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Coronavirus Queensland update: all you need to know

READ: CQ update as state total rises to 94 cases

Health Minister Steven Miles at Parliament. Pic Annette Dew
---

Rockhampton Regional Council customer service and public outlets to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Regional Counci. Photo: Chris Ison
---

Flight schedules between Rockhampton, Gladstone, Emerald and Brisbane are under review as Qantaslink announces sweeping changes to its network amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Catch up HERE)

Qantaslink plane landing in Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman
---

Bullzye liquidators have revealed the fate of the company and what led to mass store collapse.

(Catch up HERE)

Bullzye store North Rockhampton.
---

Three people were taken to hospital yesterday morning after a home became engulfed in flames.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Police investigate after home burns to the ground in CQ

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. Photo: Zizi Averill
---

See you back here next week for The Morning Rewind.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

