MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 19.

Health Minister Steven Miles had a slip of the tongue yesterday while mentioning Rockhampton in the latest round of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Health Minister Steven Miles at Parliament. Pic Annette Dew

Rockhampton Regional Council customer service and public outlets to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rockhampton Regional Counci. Photo: Chris Ison

Flight schedules between Rockhampton, Gladstone, Emerald and Brisbane are under review as Qantaslink announces sweeping changes to its network amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Qantaslink plane landing in Hervey Bay. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Bullzye liquidators have revealed the fate of the company and what led to mass store collapse.

Bullzye store North Rockhampton.

Three people were taken to hospital yesterday morning after a home became engulfed in flames.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. Photo: Zizi Averill

