MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 19.
---
Health Minister Steven Miles had a slip of the tongue yesterday while mentioning Rockhampton in the latest round of confirmed COVID-19 cases.
---
Rockhampton Regional Council customer service and public outlets to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
---
Flight schedules between Rockhampton, Gladstone, Emerald and Brisbane are under review as Qantaslink announces sweeping changes to its network amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
---
Bullzye liquidators have revealed the fate of the company and what led to mass store collapse.
---
Three people were taken to hospital yesterday morning after a home became engulfed in flames.
---
See you back here next week for The Morning Rewind.