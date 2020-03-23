MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, March 15-21.

---

Health Minister Steven Miles had a slip of the tongue last week while mentioning Rockhampton in the latest round of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

---

This year, for the first time, we offered our digital subscribers an advance view of our My First Year feature. Check out the gallery in the link below for more than 100 photos of CQ Prep students.

---

Rockhampton Regional Council made a series of major event decisions at a special coronavirus meeting last week.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A Rockhampton solicitor self-isolated after showing coronavirus symptoms.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A young groom-to-be was remembered as a caring man after a crash at Yeppoon earlier this month claimed his life.

(Catch up HERE)

---

