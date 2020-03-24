Menu
Rockhampton Hospital.
Rockhampton Hospital.
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
24th Mar 2020 9:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 23.

---

Queensland Health has confirmed three more people have tested positive to COVID-19 in Central Queensland.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Borders to close Wednesday, arrivals must self-quarantine

READ: MyGov website crashes as Centrelink swamped

READ: Coronavirus crisis hits Queensland hard


Rockhampton Hospital.

---

Virgin Australian and Alliance Airlines flights between Rockhampton and Brisbane and Emerald and Brisbane will cease on this evening due to the impact of COVID-19.

(Catch up HERE)

Alliance Airlines flights between Rockhampton and Brisbane and Emerald and Brisbane will cease on this evening due to the impact of COVID-19. Picture: Jonathan Ng
Alliance Airlines flights between Rockhampton and Brisbane and Emerald and Brisbane will cease on this evening due to the impact of COVID-19. Picture: Jonathan Ng

---

A drug dealer who sold methamphetamines to an undercover cop he met at The Strand Hotel was found with restricted items while in prison awaiting sentencing.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Prolific meth user offered to assault clients for king pin

Jesse Cameron Cornick was remanded in custody charged with supplying a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected to be proceeds of drug sales.
Jesse Cameron Cornick was remanded in custody charged with supplying a dangerous drug, possessing a dangerous drug and possessing property suspected to be proceeds of drug sales.

---

Central Queenslanders with matters before the courts need to be aware of changes to how courts will operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Courthouse.
Rockhampton Courthouse.

---

The Rockhampton Zoo is the latest of closures announced by Rockhampton Regional Council in an effort to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the region.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Rockhampton Regional Council announces closures

Rockhampton Zoo.
Rockhampton Zoo.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

