MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

---
Queensland Health has confirmed three more people have tested positive to COVID-19 in Central Queensland.
---
Virgin Australian and Alliance Airlines flights between Rockhampton and Brisbane and Emerald and Brisbane will cease on this evening due to the impact of COVID-19.
---
A drug dealer who sold methamphetamines to an undercover cop he met at The Strand Hotel was found with restricted items while in prison awaiting sentencing.
---
Central Queenslanders with matters before the courts need to be aware of changes to how courts will operate during the COVID-19 pandemic.
---
The Rockhampton Zoo is the latest of closures announced by Rockhampton Regional Council in an effort to reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the region.
---
