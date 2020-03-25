MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 24.
Queensland Health confirmed three more people had tested positive to COVID-19 in Central Queensland on Monday.
Queensland Health stated there were no new cases of COVID-19 in CQ yesterday.
Central Queenslanders have ripped into Queensland Health for not revealing more detail on the background to the three new COVID-19 cases in the region.
Police appealed for witnesses after armed intruders went on a demolition job in a family home in South Rockhampton on Monday night.
An ‘employee’ of a major drug trafficker targeted by police offered to help him assault people over outstanding drug debts.
