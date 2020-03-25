MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Queensland Health confirmed three more people had tested positive to COVID-19 in Central Queensland on Monday.

Central Queenslanders have ripped into Queensland Health for not revealing more detail on the background to the three new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Police appealed for witnesses after armed intruders went on a demolition job in a family home in South Rockhampton on Monday night.

An ‘employee’ of a major drug trafficker targeted by police offered to help him assault people over outstanding drug debts.

