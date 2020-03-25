Menu
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.
MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
25th Mar 2020 10:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 24.

---

Queensland Health confirmed three more people had tested positive to COVID-19 in Central Queensland on Monday.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: 800+ tested in CQ, latest on three new positive cases

READ: Two billion in lockdown as PM puts new restrictions in place

READ: Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

Queensland Health has confirmed three more people have tested positive to COVID-19 in Central Queensland.
---

Queensland Health stated there were no new cases of COVID-19 in CQ yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Hospital.
---

Central Queenslanders have ripped into Queensland Health for not revealing more detail on the background to the three new COVID-19 cases in the region.

(Catch up HERE)

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga.
---

Police appealed for witnesses after armed intruders went on a demolition job in a family home in South Rockhampton on Monday night.

(Catch up HERE)

Detective Senior Sergeant Luke Peachey.
---

An ‘employee’ of a major drug trafficker targeted by police offered to help him assault people over outstanding drug debts.

(Catch up HERE)

Crystal meth.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

