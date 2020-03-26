Menu
Artists impressions of the new Bunnings Warehouse to be built at Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
26th Mar 2020 9:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 25.

---

Queensland Health confirmed another person had tested positive to COVID-19 in Central Queensland yesterday, bringing the total number of cases for the region to five.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: ‘Stage three’ lockdown is coming soon

READ: Where Qld’s coronavirus cases have been detected

READ: Coronavirus Queensland: all you need to know today

Rockhampton Hospital.
---

Bunnings Warehouse is preparing to expand in Yeppoon, creating 60 new jobs and supporting up to 100 constructions jobs.

(Catch up HERE)

Artists impressions of the new Bunnings Warehouse to be built at Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.
---

Central Queensland golf courses will re-open following a temporary shutdown due to a COVID-19 technicality.

(Catch up HERE)

President Kevin Young is hoping the North Rockhampton Golf Club can re-open on Friday after being shut down by the Federal Government’s crackdown on licensed premises in response to COVID-19. Picture: Allan Reinikka
---

A Zilzie mum has lived every parent’s worst nightmare – her eldest son was driving home from his job at a Dysart mine but never made it.

(Catch up HERE)

THE FUTURE: Rebekah Mahoney and granddaughter Aurora Cullen stand at Jack's Garden.
---

A decision has been made regarding the future of the 2020 Rockynats event.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockynats.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

