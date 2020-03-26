MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Artists impressions of the new Bunnings Warehouse to be built at Capricorn Coast Homemakers Centre.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 25.

---

Queensland Health confirmed another person had tested positive to COVID-19 in Central Queensland yesterday, bringing the total number of cases for the region to five.

Rockhampton Hospital.

---

Bunnings Warehouse is preparing to expand in Yeppoon, creating 60 new jobs and supporting up to 100 constructions jobs.

---

Central Queensland golf courses will re-open following a temporary shutdown due to a COVID-19 technicality.

President Kevin Young is hoping the North Rockhampton Golf Club can re-open on Friday after being shut down by the Federal Government’s crackdown on licensed premises in response to COVID-19. Picture: Allan Reinikka

---

A Zilzie mum has lived every parent’s worst nightmare – her eldest son was driving home from his job at a Dysart mine but never made it.

THE FUTURE: Rebekah Mahoney and granddaughter Aurora Cullen stand at Jack's Garden.

---

A decision has been made regarding the future of the 2020 Rockynats event.

Rockynats.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.