Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Police force monitoring border crossings with NSW. Picture Queensland Police Service
Queensland Police force monitoring border crossings with NSW. Picture Queensland Police Service
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
27th Mar 2020 8:30 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 26.

---

Local representatives have asked the Premier to consider closing Central Queensland off to all non-essential traffic from the south east metropolitan area.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Calls for regional Queensland COVID-19 border controls intensify

---

With at least $40,000 in bills a month and no income coming in, this new business owner has no idea how he is going to keep his gym alive.

(Catch up HERE)

Ambitionz owner Stephen Krulic.
Ambitionz owner Stephen Krulic.

---

It was revealed that a criminal, who stole the car of a couple dealing with terminal cancer, was introduced to methamphetamines by his father when he was 14 years old.

(Catch up HERE)

Thieves stole a red Mazda from Cara and Peter Bartlett's Lammermoor home on Saturday afternoon.
Thieves stole a red Mazda from Cara and Peter Bartlett's Lammermoor home on Saturday afternoon.

---

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Central Queensland yesterday, but 50 more cases had been confirmed statewide.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Hospital.
Rockhampton Hospital.

---

One person died and another was taken to hospital yesterday after a serious crash on the Bruce Highway, north of Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

FATAL CRASH: Queensland police service.
FATAL CRASH: Queensland police service.

---

See you back here next week for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommuntiy tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Business puts off 17 staff after losing millions

        premium_icon Business puts off 17 staff after losing millions

        Business Tim Buchholz has seen cyclones, floods and economic downturns – but today’s “apocalypse” of the coronavirus pandemic is nothing compared to them.

        COVID-19: Relief as no new cases for Central Queensland

        premium_icon COVID-19: Relief as no new cases for Central Queensland

        Breaking Central Queensland reports no new cases as the state total continues to rise.

        Rocky candidates’ plans for airport and boosting tourism

        premium_icon Rocky candidates’ plans for airport and boosting tourism

        News Once the COVID-19 threat passes, see how your Rocky council candidates plan to...

        Farewell Donnie: Precious Hope delivers emotional treble

        premium_icon Farewell Donnie: Precious Hope delivers emotional treble

        News Strict coronavirus restrictions will hit funeral for racing identity