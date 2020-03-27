MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 26.

---

Local representatives have asked the Premier to consider closing Central Queensland off to all non-essential traffic from the south east metropolitan area.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Calls for regional Queensland COVID-19 border controls intensify

---

With at least $40,000 in bills a month and no income coming in, this new business owner has no idea how he is going to keep his gym alive.

(Catch up HERE)

Ambitionz owner Stephen Krulic.

---

It was revealed that a criminal, who stole the car of a couple dealing with terminal cancer, was introduced to methamphetamines by his father when he was 14 years old.

(Catch up HERE)

Thieves stole a red Mazda from Cara and Peter Bartlett's Lammermoor home on Saturday afternoon.

---

There were no new cases of COVID-19 in Central Queensland yesterday, but 50 more cases had been confirmed statewide.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Hospital.

---

One person died and another was taken to hospital yesterday after a serious crash on the Bruce Highway, north of Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

FATAL CRASH: Queensland police service.

---

See you back here next week for The Morning Rewind.