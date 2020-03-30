Menu
Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
30th Mar 2020 8:30 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 29.

---

Two flights landing in Rockhampton from last Thursday have been published as a public health alert for contact tracing to COVID-19.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A new case of COVID-19 was reported for Central Queensland in the latest Queensland Health results.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Hospital.
---

Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow has claimed victory in the local government election.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Rockhampton Regional Council election results and highlights

Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow.
---

Postal votes are yet to come in, but it is looking like there will be some big changes at Livingstone Shire Council.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Livingstone Shire Council election results and highlights

Pre-poll voting at Yeppoon Town Hall.
---

A man has been charged following an assault at Allenstown Plaza on Saturday.

(Catch up HERE)

He has been charged with stealing, common assault and possess drug utensils.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

