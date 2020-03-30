MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Two flights landing in Rockhampton from last Thursday have been published as a public health alert for contact tracing to COVID-19.

A new case of COVID-19 was reported for Central Queensland in the latest Queensland Health results.

Rockhampton Hospital.

Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow has claimed victory in the local government election.

READ: Rockhampton Regional Council election results and highlights

Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow.

Postal votes are yet to come in, but it is looking like there will be some big changes at Livingstone Shire Council.

READ: Livingstone Shire Council election results and highlights

Pre-poll voting at Yeppoon Town Hall.

A man has been charged following an assault at Allenstown Plaza on Saturday.

He has been charged with stealing, common assault and possess drug utensils.

