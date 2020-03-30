MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
---
Two flights landing in Rockhampton from last Thursday have been published as a public health alert for contact tracing to COVID-19.
---
A new case of COVID-19 was reported for Central Queensland in the latest Queensland Health results.
---
Rockhampton Regional Council mayor Margaret Strelow has claimed victory in the local government election.
READ: Rockhampton Regional Council election results and highlights
---
Postal votes are yet to come in, but it is looking like there will be some big changes at Livingstone Shire Council.
READ: Livingstone Shire Council election results and highlights
---
A man has been charged following an assault at Allenstown Plaza on Saturday.
---
