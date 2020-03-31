MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 30.
---
The race has never been tighter, with Livingstone Shire Council election results expected to be announced today.
READ: RRC mayor Strelow returned after claiming election victory
---
A Central Queensland international sportsman has tested positive for COVID-19.
---
No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Central Queensland in the latest Queensland Health results.
---
A Moranbah woman’s lawsuit for almost $1 million has been rejected by the defendant, stating the amounts she is claiming are “unreasonable, exaggerated and manifestly excessive”.
---
Central Queensland lost an icon last week with the passing of veteran horse and cattle identity Doyle Porter.
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.