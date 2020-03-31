Menu
Nigel Hutton is one of 15 eager candidates for Livingstone Shire Council waiting to hear the results
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
31st Mar 2020 8:30 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 30.

---

The race has never been tighter, with Livingstone Shire Council election results expected to be announced today.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: RRC mayor Strelow returned after claiming election victory

Pre-poll voting at Yeppoon Town Hall.
---

A Central Queensland international sportsman has tested positive for COVID-19.

(Catch up HERE)

He is understood to be in self-isolation at a farmhouse in Mount Morgan.
---

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Central Queensland in the latest Queensland Health results.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Hospital.
---

A Moranbah woman’s lawsuit for almost $1 million has been rejected by the defendant, stating the amounts she is claiming are “unreasonable, exaggerated and manifestly excessive”.

(Catch up HERE)

She has filed a lawsuit against the driver of a vehicle and the insurer, QBE Insurance, for a motor vehicle accident.
---

Central Queensland lost an icon last week with the passing of veteran horse and cattle identity Doyle Porter.

(Catch up HERE)

Doyle Porter, Mary (sheep), Pam Goldston, Trish Craig.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

