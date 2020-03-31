MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Nigel Hutton is one of 15 eager candidates for Livingstone Shire Council waiting to hear the results

Nigel Hutton is one of 15 eager candidates for Livingstone Shire Council waiting to hear the results

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 30.

---

The race has never been tighter, with Livingstone Shire Council election results expected to be announced today.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: RRC mayor Strelow returned after claiming election victory

Pre-poll voting at Yeppoon Town Hall.

---

A Central Queensland international sportsman has tested positive for COVID-19.

(Catch up HERE)

He is understood to be in self-isolation at a farmhouse in Mount Morgan.

---

No new cases of COVID-19 were reported for Central Queensland in the latest Queensland Health results.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Hospital.

---

A Moranbah woman’s lawsuit for almost $1 million has been rejected by the defendant, stating the amounts she is claiming are “unreasonable, exaggerated and manifestly excessive”.

(Catch up HERE)

She has filed a lawsuit against the driver of a vehicle and the insurer, QBE Insurance, for a motor vehicle accident.

---

Central Queensland lost an icon last week with the passing of veteran horse and cattle identity Doyle Porter.

(Catch up HERE)

Doyle Porter, Mary (sheep), Pam Goldston, Trish Craig.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.