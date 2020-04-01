MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, March 31.

Central Queensland has another case of COVID-19 according to a briefing letter sent to local MPs and Mayors in the CQHHS district yesterday.

Rockhampton Hospital.

The race has never been closer, as election results in Livingstone Shire continue to pour in.

Julie and Pat Eastwood are thrilled Pat has received such a popular reception at the polls.

Dominic Doblo has called for the South Rockhampton Flood Levee Project to get underway immediately, considering the majority of championing councillors were likely to be reinstated.

View of conceptual design of the proposed South Rockhampton Flood Levee.

A Central Queensland gym has taken measures to ensure its clients keep up their fitness regimen, even amid uncertain times.

Owner of ETS Compound Shaun Arnold is helping his clients stay on track during these uncertain times.

A thief has been handed a prison sentence after a series of criminal offences finally caught up with him.

The CQ man picked up a drain grate and threw it through the front of a business and ran inside with a bag.

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.