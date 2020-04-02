MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Dingles Cafe Bar co-owners Sue and Carol Dingle are helping their young staff members through this tough time.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, April 1.

---

A Central Queensland woman has commenced legal action after she suffered what she says was a potentially life-threatening allergic reaction to pineapple at a citizens’ jury event in Brisbane.

---

A popular Rockhampton cafe is providing alternate employment to their staff.

---

Queensland Health announced yesterday that Central Queensland had risen to a total of eight confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Rockhampton Hospital.

---

Livingstone Shire election results should be complete in the next few days after a horror website glitch.

Some of the candidates for Livingstone elections at the ballot draw at the beginning of their campaigns.

---

Counting continues to decide who will be elected to represent Central Queensland’s local councils.

RRC candidates Sherrie Ashton, Donna Kirkland, Cherie Rutherford and Noeleen Horan are keeping an eye on the election results.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.