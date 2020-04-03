MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, April 2.
---
A Qantas flight landing in Rockhampton last Tuesday has been published as a public health alert for contact tracing to COVID-19.
READ: Airlines must work faster to find Rocky passengers
---
Central Queensland has largely been spared from COVID-19 and one North Queensland politician wants to keep it that way by proposing a radical statewide quarantine plan.
---
Counting continues to decide who will be elected to represent Central Queensland’s local councils.
READ: Hard times ahead for new council
---
Central Queensland’s COVID-19 tally remains at eight cases.
---
The mining industry has thrown its support behind the Queensland Government as it tightens border restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
---
