MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

A Qantas flight landing in Rockhampton last Tuesday has been published as a public health alert for contact tracing to COVID-19.

Qantas plane at Brisbane domestic terminal. Pic: Adam Head

Central Queensland has largely been spared from COVID-19 and one North Queensland politician wants to keep it that way by proposing a radical statewide quarantine plan.

NQ First leader Jason Costigan is back in Rockhampton to explain his plan to lock down Queensland to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Counting continues to decide who will be elected to represent Central Queensland’s local councils.

Donna Kirkwood has claimed victory for Division 7 in Rockhampton Regional Council and has prepared her office, ready to get to work immediately.

Central Queensland’s COVID-19 tally remains at eight cases.

Rockhampton Hospital.

The mining industry has thrown its support behind the Queensland Government as it tightens border restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

QRC chief Ian Macfarlane and Resources minister Matt Canavan at Port of Brisbane. (AAP image, John Gass)

