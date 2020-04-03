Menu
Qantas plane at Brisbane domestic terminal. Pic: Adam Head
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
3rd Apr 2020 8:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, April 2.

---

A Qantas flight landing in Rockhampton last Tuesday has been published as a public health alert for contact tracing to COVID-19.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Airlines must work faster to find Rocky passengers

Qantas plane at Brisbane domestic terminal. Pic: Adam Head
---

Central Queensland has largely been spared from COVID-19 and one North Queensland politician wants to keep it that way by proposing a radical statewide quarantine plan.

(Catch up HERE)

NQ First leader Jason Costigan is back in Rockhampton to explain his plan to lock down Queensland to slow the spread of COVID-19.
---

Counting continues to decide who will be elected to represent Central Queensland’s local councils.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Hard times ahead for new council

Donna Kirkwood has claimed victory for Division 7 in Rockhampton Regional Council and has prepared her office, ready to get to work immediately.
---

Central Queensland’s COVID-19 tally remains at eight cases.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Hospital.
---

The mining industry has thrown its support behind the Queensland Government as it tightens border restrictions to slow the spread of COVID-19.

(Catch up HERE)

QRC chief Ian Macfarlane and Resources minister Matt Canavan at Port of Brisbane. (AAP image, John Gass)
---

See you back here next week for The Morning Rewind.

