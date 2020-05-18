MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, May 10-16.
A nurse at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre was the latest to test positive to COVID-19.
Animated flyover shows exactly where the proposed $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Rd project will go.
Fire investigators started to look into the cause of a small-scale fire which erupted at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel last weekend.
The matter to keep Rockhampton’s show public holiday or not was discussed at council’s ordinary meeting last Tuesday.
A box of laundry detergent has ended in a lawsuit for more than $750,000 for Yeppoon Woolworths.
See you back here next week for The Morning Rewind.