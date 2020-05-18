MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

A nurse at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre was the latest to test positive to COVID-19.

A nurse at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre was the latest to test positive to COVID-19.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, May 10-16.

---

A nurse at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre was the latest to test positive to COVID-19.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Health leaders visit Rockhampton as residents demand answers

READ: Chief Health Officer details Rockhampton nursing home case

READ: Where to get tested in Central Queensland

Ambulances queue outside of North Rockhampton Nursing Centre as the transfer of some patients commence.

---

Animated flyover shows exactly where the proposed $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Rd project will go.

(Catch up HERE)

First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.

---

Fire investigators started to look into the cause of a small-scale fire which erupted at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel last weekend.

(Catch up HERE)

The Great Wester Hotel. Photo Lachie Millard

---

The matter to keep Rockhampton’s show public holiday or not was discussed at council’s ordinary meeting last Tuesday.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Regional Council. Photo: Chris Ison

---

A box of laundry detergent has ended in a lawsuit for more than $750,000 for Yeppoon Woolworths.

(Catch up HERE)

Woolworths Yeppoon.

---

See you back here next week for The Morning Rewind.