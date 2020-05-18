Menu
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
18th May 2020 9:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, May 10-16.

---

A nurse at North Rockhampton Nursing Centre was the latest to test positive to COVID-19.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Health leaders visit Rockhampton as residents demand answers

READ: Chief Health Officer details Rockhampton nursing home case

READ: Where to get tested in Central Queensland

Ambulances queue outside of North Rockhampton Nursing Centre as the transfer of some patients commence.
Ambulances queue outside of North Rockhampton Nursing Centre as the transfer of some patients commence.

---

Animated flyover shows exactly where the proposed $1 billion Rockhampton Ring Rd project will go.

(Catch up HERE)

First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.
First look at the Rockhampton Ring Road design.

---

Fire investigators started to look into the cause of a small-scale fire which erupted at Rockhampton’s Great Western Hotel last weekend.

(Catch up HERE)

The Great Wester Hotel. Photo Lachie Millard
The Great Wester Hotel. Photo Lachie Millard

---

The matter to keep Rockhampton’s show public holiday or not was discussed at council’s ordinary meeting last Tuesday.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Regional Council. Photo: Chris Ison
Rockhampton Regional Council. Photo: Chris Ison

---

A box of laundry detergent has ended in a lawsuit for more than $750,000 for Yeppoon Woolworths.

(Catch up HERE)

Woolworths Yeppoon.
Woolworths Yeppoon.

---

See you back here next week for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
