MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young give an update on the COVID-19 case.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, May 19.

---

Queensland’s Deputy Premier Steven Miles wants two investigations into the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre to be carried out “faster than usual” to get to the bottom of the latest COVID-19 case.

---

Two men have been arrested after police found drugs and alcohol smuggled into Woorabinda, which is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The two 36-year-olds will appear in Woorabinda Magistrates Court on August 14 after police allegedly found marijuana and 111 litres of alcohol.

---

CQUniversity have announced it will accept 182 staff voluntary separation requests and close its Yeppoon, Biloela and Noosa delivery sites.

CQUniversity made a major announcement yesterday.

---

One Nation candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery was questioned by police following a complaint that he travelled to Brisbane in the past seven days.

Police have cleared One Nation’s candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery after he made a trip to Brisbane.

---

A 47-year-old man was released on a nine-month suspended sentence after breaching a five-year-long domestic violence order within the first year.

The man and his female victim engaged in an hour-long altercation which involved punching, choking, hair-pulling and food throwing before police arrived.

---

See you back here next week for The Morning Rewind.