MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Queensland’s Deputy Premier Steven Miles wants two investigations into the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre to be carried out “faster than usual” to get to the bottom of the latest COVID-19 case.
READ: Rockhampton COVID-19 nurse tested again as taskforce is set up
READ: COVIDsafe app no help in CQ case
Two men have been arrested after police found drugs and alcohol smuggled into Woorabinda, which is in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.
CQUniversity have announced it will accept 182 staff voluntary separation requests and close its Yeppoon, Biloela and Noosa delivery sites.
One Nation candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery was questioned by police following a complaint that he travelled to Brisbane in the past seven days.
A 47-year-old man was released on a nine-month suspended sentence after breaching a five-year-long domestic violence order within the first year.
