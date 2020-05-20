MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Phill Tsingos, President of the Nurses Professional Association of Queensland. Photo: Steve Pohlner

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, May 19.

---

A nurses’ association boss says the Rockhampton nurse with coronavirus has been made a scapegoat for the Queensland Government’s failings.

---

Tens of thousands of dollars in savings for Surf Lakes are up in the air as a re-assessment of a water deal between Livingstone Shire Council and the company will begin in the coming weeks.

Surf Lakes sign.

---

Queensland has recorded no new COVID-19 cases yesterday despite fears of a Rockhampton outbreak.

Deputy Premier Steven Miles gives an update on the COVID-19 cases in Rockhampton.

---

Livingstone mayor Andy Ireland is not prepared to relinquish Glenlee, Glendale, and Rockyview to Rockhampton Regional Council.

Livingstone Mayor Andy Ireland has re-ignited the boundary review debate.

---

Last Saturday, The Caves Country Pub opened dining with the new restriction of 10 persons at a time.

Rob and Jenny Thompson at The Caves Country Pub.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.