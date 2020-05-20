MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, May 19.
---
A nurses’ association boss says the Rockhampton nurse with coronavirus has been made a scapegoat for the Queensland Government’s failings.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Tens of thousands of dollars in savings for Surf Lakes are up in the air as a re-assessment of a water deal between Livingstone Shire Council and the company will begin in the coming weeks.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Queensland has recorded no new COVID-19 cases yesterday despite fears of a Rockhampton outbreak.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Livingstone mayor Andy Ireland is not prepared to relinquish Glenlee, Glendale, and Rockyview to Rockhampton Regional Council.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: Livingstone Shire Council does not support a boundary review
---
Last Saturday, The Caves Country Pub opened dining with the new restriction of 10 persons at a time.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.