Police raid illegal campers at Five Rocks, north of Yeppoon.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
21st May 2020 9:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, May 20.

---

A large group of campers gathering at the Defence Training Area at Shoalwater Bay, North of Rockhampton, were caught by police over the weekend.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A nurses’ association boss says the Rockhampton nurse with coronavirus has been made a scapegoat for the Queensland Government’s failings.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Another day with no new COVID-19 cases for CQ

Phill Tsingos, president of the Nurses’ Professional Association of Queensland. Photo Steve Pohlner.
---

The Queensland Government has announced $35 million will be spent to fix a notoriously congested road in Gracemere.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey were pleased to confirm that $35 million will be spent to fix congestion on Lawrie St in Gracemere.
---

Port Scallywag Seafood Restaurant owner Ryan Daller-Smith has announced he will not be reopening the restaurant anytime in the near future.

(Catch up HERE)

Port Scallywag Seafood Restaurant owner Ryan Daller-Smith has announced he will not be reopening anytime in the near future.
---

A miner injured in this month’s Grosvenor Mine explosion has spoken publicly for the first time, revealing his “road to recovery is going to be a long one”.

(Catch up HERE)

Moranbah father Turi Wiki was injured in the underground explosion at Grosvenor Mine on May 6.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

