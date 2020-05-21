MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Police raid illegal campers at Five Rocks, north of Yeppoon.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, May 20.

A large group of campers gathering at the Defence Training Area at Shoalwater Bay, North of Rockhampton, were caught by police over the weekend.

A nurses’ association boss says the Rockhampton nurse with coronavirus has been made a scapegoat for the Queensland Government’s failings.

Phill Tsingos, president of the Nurses’ Professional Association of Queensland. Photo Steve Pohlner.

The Queensland Government has announced $35 million will be spent to fix a notoriously congested road in Gracemere.

Rockhampton MP Barry O'Rourke and Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey were pleased to confirm that $35 million will be spent to fix congestion on Lawrie St in Gracemere.

Port Scallywag Seafood Restaurant owner Ryan Daller-Smith has announced he will not be reopening the restaurant anytime in the near future.

Port Scallywag Seafood Restaurant owner Ryan Daller-Smith has announced he will not be reopening anytime in the near future.

A miner injured in this month’s Grosvenor Mine explosion has spoken publicly for the first time, revealing his “road to recovery is going to be a long one”.

Moranbah father Turi Wiki was injured in the underground explosion at Grosvenor Mine on May 6.

