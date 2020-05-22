Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
One Nation's candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery is not backing down on his right to display his political signage.
One Nation's candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery is not backing down on his right to display his political signage.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
22nd May 2020 9:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, May 21.

---

One Nation’s candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery is not backing down on his right to display his political signage.

(Catch up HERE)

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has responded by saying the people of Keppel would not “be treated as fools by One Nation”. “They know how hard I’ve worked since I was elected to deliver $29 million for the new Yeppoon lagoon, an extra 93 doctors and 192 extra nurses in our hospitals and a brand new $14.3 million detox and rehab centre for CQ with construction starting soon.”
Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has responded by saying the people of Keppel would not “be treated as fools by One Nation”. “They know how hard I’ve worked since I was elected to deliver $29 million for the new Yeppoon lagoon, an extra 93 doctors and 192 extra nurses in our hospitals and a brand new $14.3 million detox and rehab centre for CQ with construction starting soon.”

---

Saturday could be Central Queensland’s coldest May day in 42 years according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

(Catch up HERE)

Temperatures are set to plunge this weekend in the Capricornia and Central regions.
Temperatures are set to plunge this weekend in the Capricornia and Central regions.

---

There were no new COVID-19 cases in Queensland yesterday.

(Catch up HERE)

North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is in lockdown after a nurse at the facility tested positive for coronavirus. (AAP Image/Levi Appleton)
North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is in lockdown after a nurse at the facility tested positive for coronavirus. (AAP Image/Levi Appleton)

---

A man who has been sentenced to prison terms seven times for domestic violence pushed his partner into a wall after she refused to have sex with him.

(Catch up HERE)

---

A Biloela man died after crashing into a tree in the North Burnett Region on Wednesday afternoon.

(Catch up HERE)

Police are investigating after a man veered off the Burnett Hwy and collided into a tree.
Police are investigating after a man veered off the Burnett Hwy and collided into a tree.

---

See you back here next week for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Just amazing’: 21 homes under contract in 21 days

        premium_icon ‘Just amazing’: 21 homes under contract in 21 days

        News IT’S easy for real estate agents to talk up a positive game, but Rockhampton’s Jason Rayner has the stats to back it up.

        How two tradies - beer in hand - have shot to podcast fame

        premium_icon How two tradies - beer in hand - have shot to podcast fame

        News Forget what you know about podcasts, Yeppoon tradies Luke Hinton and Jay Stafford...

        Is a building new HELE coal-fired powerstation a priority?

        premium_icon Is a building new HELE coal-fired powerstation a priority?

        News Plans for a new HELE coal-fired powerstation not mentioned in government’s future...

        CQ woman wins nation-wide schools competition in France

        premium_icon CQ woman wins nation-wide schools competition in France

        News It was announced the same day all French schools would close.