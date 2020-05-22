MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, May 21.
---
One Nation’s candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery is not backing down on his right to display his political signage.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Saturday could be Central Queensland’s coldest May day in 42 years according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
(Catch up HERE)
---
There were no new COVID-19 cases in Queensland yesterday.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A man who has been sentenced to prison terms seven times for domestic violence pushed his partner into a wall after she refused to have sex with him.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A Biloela man died after crashing into a tree in the North Burnett Region on Wednesday afternoon.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here next week for The Morning Rewind.