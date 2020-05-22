MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

One Nation's candidate for Keppel Wade Rothery is not backing down on his right to display his political signage.

Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga has responded by saying the people of Keppel would not “be treated as fools by One Nation”. “They know how hard I’ve worked since I was elected to deliver $29 million for the new Yeppoon lagoon, an extra 93 doctors and 192 extra nurses in our hospitals and a brand new $14.3 million detox and rehab centre for CQ with construction starting soon.”

Saturday could be Central Queensland’s coldest May day in 42 years according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

Temperatures are set to plunge this weekend in the Capricornia and Central regions.

There were no new COVID-19 cases in Queensland yesterday.

North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is in lockdown after a nurse at the facility tested positive for coronavirus. (AAP Image/Levi Appleton)

A man who has been sentenced to prison terms seven times for domestic violence pushed his partner into a wall after she refused to have sex with him.

A Biloela man died after crashing into a tree in the North Burnett Region on Wednesday afternoon.

Police are investigating after a man veered off the Burnett Hwy and collided into a tree.

