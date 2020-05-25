MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is in lockdown after a nurse there tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Levi Appleton

North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is in lockdown after a nurse there tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Levi Appleton

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, May 17-23.

---

Queensland’s Deputy Premier and Health Minister Steven Miles called for two investigations into the North Rockhampton Nursing Centre.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Incubation period dwindles with no cases in CQ

READ: COVID-19 nurse says she’s been ‘hung out to dry’

Deputy Premier Steven Miles gives an update on the COVID-19 cases.

---

A large group of campers gathering at the Defence Training Area at Shoalwater Bay, North of Rockhampton, were caught by police.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Police detail illegal bush party

Police raid illegal campers at Five Rocks north of Yeppoon.

---

SATURDAY was forecast to be the region’s coldest May day in 42 years according to the Bureau of Meteorology.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Record-breaking cold snap for CQ

SKY ON FIRE: The sun sets over Rockhampton.

---

Five Target stores throughout Central Queensland face an uncertain future after parent company Wesfarmers announced up to 167 locations could vanish.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Which Target stores will close in CQ

The disappearance of up to 167 Target sites have many workers concerned.

---

Two men have been arrested after police found drugs and alcohol smuggled into a community in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Catch up HERE)

The two 36-year-olds will appear in Woorabinda Magistrates Court in August after police allegedly found marijuana and 111 litres of alcohol.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.