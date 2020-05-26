Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Signs outside of Rockhampton Base Hospital's fever clinic.
Signs outside of Rockhampton Base Hospital's fever clinic.
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
26th May 2020 8:30 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, May 25.

---

A Gracemere man has begun legal action against Rockhampton Regional Council and a Rockhampton painting company after claiming he fell over at a pedestrian crossing at Rockhampton Airport in the rain, causing more than $750,000 in personal damages.

(Catch up HERE)

A Gracemere man has begun legal action against Rockhampton Regional Council and a Rockhampton painting company after claiming he fell over at a pedestrian crossing at Rockhampton Airport in the rain.
A Gracemere man has begun legal action against Rockhampton Regional Council and a Rockhampton painting company after claiming he fell over at a pedestrian crossing at Rockhampton Airport in the rain.

---

The expiration of the 14-day incubation period for the last active COVID-19 case in CQ is just four days away and Rockhampton is yet to record another case.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: A COVID-19 free 24 hours, almost two weeks later

North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is in lockdown after a nurse there tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Levi Appleton
North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is in lockdown after a nurse there tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Levi Appleton

---

A Yeppoon man woke up $25,000 richer yesterday after winning Division 1 in the weekend’s Super 66 draw.

(Catch up HERE)

The Central Queenslander held one of the two division 1 winning entries across Australia.
The Central Queenslander held one of the two division 1 winning entries across Australia.

---

Renovations and new business ventures are some of the measures a Rockhampton business owner has used to keep busy during COVID-19 shutdowns.

(Catch up HERE)

Manager Mark Greenan at 45 East St in Rockhampton.
Manager Mark Greenan at 45 East St in Rockhampton.

---

Offenders entered a property at The Range, in Rockhampton’s south, on Sunday night and made off with two vehicles.

(Catch up HERE)

A white 2014 Toyota Landcruiser station wagon with Queensland registration 368VDJ was taken from the range on Sunday night.
A white 2014 Toyota Landcruiser station wagon with Queensland registration 368VDJ was taken from the range on Sunday night.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

central queensland local faces the morning rewind tmbcommunity tmblocals tmbnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        A COVID-19 free 24 hours, almost two weeks later

        premium_icon A COVID-19 free 24 hours, almost two weeks later

        Health Rockhampton is one day closer to becoming coronavirus free

        Veteran CQ radio announcer leaps into new career

        premium_icon Veteran CQ radio announcer leaps into new career

        People and Places After grilling pollies on the radio for 42 years, Laurie Atlas’s career has taken...

        See the list of CQ pubs open for 10 person dining

        premium_icon See the list of CQ pubs open for 10 person dining

        Easy Eating ‘We’ve been busy getting set up and preparing all our social distancing and...

        Beef Australia urges local businesses to register interest

        premium_icon Beef Australia urges local businesses to register interest

        News The digital launch for the 2021 event kicked off last week