MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, May 25.
---
A Gracemere man has begun legal action against Rockhampton Regional Council and a Rockhampton painting company after claiming he fell over at a pedestrian crossing at Rockhampton Airport in the rain, causing more than $750,000 in personal damages.
(Catch up HERE)
---
The expiration of the 14-day incubation period for the last active COVID-19 case in CQ is just four days away and Rockhampton is yet to record another case.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: A COVID-19 free 24 hours, almost two weeks later
---
A Yeppoon man woke up $25,000 richer yesterday after winning Division 1 in the weekend’s Super 66 draw.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Renovations and new business ventures are some of the measures a Rockhampton business owner has used to keep busy during COVID-19 shutdowns.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Offenders entered a property at The Range, in Rockhampton’s south, on Sunday night and made off with two vehicles.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.