MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

---

A Gracemere man has begun legal action against Rockhampton Regional Council and a Rockhampton painting company after claiming he fell over at a pedestrian crossing at Rockhampton Airport in the rain, causing more than $750,000 in personal damages.

---

The expiration of the 14-day incubation period for the last active COVID-19 case in CQ is just four days away and Rockhampton is yet to record another case.

North Rockhampton Nursing Centre is in lockdown after a nurse there tested positive for COVID-19. Photo: Levi Appleton

---

A Yeppoon man woke up $25,000 richer yesterday after winning Division 1 in the weekend’s Super 66 draw.

The Central Queenslander held one of the two division 1 winning entries across Australia.

---

Renovations and new business ventures are some of the measures a Rockhampton business owner has used to keep busy during COVID-19 shutdowns.

Manager Mark Greenan at 45 East St in Rockhampton.

---

Offenders entered a property at The Range, in Rockhampton’s south, on Sunday night and made off with two vehicles.

A white 2014 Toyota Landcruiser station wagon with Queensland registration 368VDJ was taken from the range on Sunday night.

---

