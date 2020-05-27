MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, May 26.
---
Berserker Tavern was one of the few CQ pubs to reopen yesterday for 10-person dining.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in North Rockhampton on Sunday.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Rockhampton is one day closer to becoming coronavirus free.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: Call to add CQ to travel bubble after staying COVID-19 free
---
After grilling celebrities and pollies on the radio for 42 years, Laurie Atlas’s career has taken an exciting turn after the COVID-19 pandemic knocked it off the rails.
(Catch up HERE)
---
The theft of a full recycling bin from a community event has forced Livingstone Shire Council to reassess its security measures.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.