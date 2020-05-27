MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

CELEBRITY CHAT: Laurie Atlas interviewing Celebrity Chef Pete Evans during Beef Australia 2020. Mr Atlas is loving his new role working behind the scenes as an electoral officer in Capricornia MP Michelle Landry’s office.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, May 26.

Berserker Tavern was one of the few CQ pubs to reopen yesterday for 10-person dining.

Berserker Tavern's Jasmine McCorrison and Shawn Noyes.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in North Rockhampton on Sunday.

Police are investigating after a woman was allegedly assaulted in North Rockhampton on Sunday.

Rockhampton is one day closer to becoming coronavirus free.

READ: Call to add CQ to travel bubble after staying COVID-19 free

Signs outside of Rockhampton Base Hospital's fever clinic

After grilling celebrities and pollies on the radio for 42 years, Laurie Atlas’s career has taken an exciting turn after the COVID-19 pandemic knocked it off the rails.

After years interviewing politicians, veteran radio announcer Laurie Atlas is loving his new role working behind the scenes as an electoral officer in Capricornia MP Michelle Landry’s office.

The theft of a full recycling bin from a community event has forced Livingstone Shire Council to reassess its security measures.

Why would someone want to steal a rubbish bin?

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.