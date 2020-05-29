MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Nathan Turner died earlier this week. Tests showed he had coronavirus.

Nathan Turner died earlier this week. Tests showed he had coronavirus.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman died in a crash at Parkhurst yesterday afternoon.

A crash at the intersection of Yaamba Rd and Yeppoon Rd forced traffic to be diverted through the Parkhurst Industrial estate yesterday.

Australia’s youngest COVID-19 victim has been identified as Blackwater miner Nathan Turner.

READ: Hopeful signs as Blackwater COVID-19 investigation continues

READ: Candles lit for lost ‘country gentleman’

Brook Boase, 13, Anthony Boase, 10, Annette Boase, Jet Boase 7, Kayla Boase and Credence Boase, 15, pay tribute to Nathan Turner. Picture: Steve Vit

A brains trust behind two quarry projects north of The Caves has been successful in getting more than $1 million shaved off development application fees.

The site location of the proposed Palm Tree Quarry at Canal Creek.

Master Builders CEO Grant Galvin has called for a $40,000 homeowners’ grant which, he said, would create almost 12,000 jobs.

Matthew Day of Day to Day Constuctions supports a call for a $40K homeowners stimulus package to reinvigorate the building industry.

A man has died after falling from a moving vehicle on a private property on Wednesday night in Aramac.

Queensland police attended the traffic incident in Aramac.

