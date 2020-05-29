MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
---
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating after a woman died in a crash at Parkhurst yesterday afternoon.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Australia’s youngest COVID-19 victim has been identified as Blackwater miner Nathan Turner.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: Hopeful signs as Blackwater COVID-19 investigation continues
READ: Candles lit for lost ‘country gentleman’
---
A brains trust behind two quarry projects north of The Caves has been successful in getting more than $1 million shaved off development application fees.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Master Builders CEO Grant Galvin has called for a $40,000 homeowners’ grant which, he said, would create almost 12,000 jobs.
(Catch up HERE)
---
A man has died after falling from a moving vehicle on a private property on Wednesday night in Aramac.
(Catch up HERE)
---
