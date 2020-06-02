MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Queensland Health workers test locals in Blackwater for Covid Virus at the Blackwater Show grounds. Photo: Steve Vit

Queensland Health workers test locals in Blackwater for Covid Virus at the Blackwater Show grounds. Photo: Steve Vit

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 1.

---

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young has confirmed Nathan Turner did not have COVID-19.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland man Nathan Turner.

---

A dead body found outside of Mount Morgan Hospital yesterday morning.

(Catch up HERE)

Queensland Ambulance Service was on scene.

---

A car reversed into a house in Yeppoon yesterday morning.

(Catch up HERE)

The four-wheel drive reversed down the driveway and into the house across the road.

---

Rockhampton real estate agent sells his tenth home in Frenchville in nine weeks, amid a surge in property sales across the suburb.

(Catch up HERE)

Pat O'Driscoll Real Estate's Doug Webber sells 192 Vallis St quickly without an advertising campaign, purely word of mouth.

---

Leaders have found rare common ground in their desire to keep Central Queensland’s printing presses ticking over providing a locally produced newspaper for our region.

(Catch up HERE)

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow.

---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.