MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 1.
Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young has confirmed Nathan Turner did not have COVID-19.
A dead body found outside of Mount Morgan Hospital yesterday morning.
A car reversed into a house in Yeppoon yesterday morning.
Rockhampton real estate agent sells his tenth home in Frenchville in nine weeks, amid a surge in property sales across the suburb.
Leaders have found rare common ground in their desire to keep Central Queensland’s printing presses ticking over providing a locally produced newspaper for our region.
