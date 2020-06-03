Menu
Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young addressing media amid growing anger over the handling of Blackwater’s suspected COVID-19 case. (AAP Image/Darren England)
News

MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
3rd Jun 2020 9:00 AM

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 2.

---

Homeowners will be offered grants of around $25,000 to build new homes under a new stimulus plan, but renovators will have to match the “free” cash by more than a dollar for dollar.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

Big renovation projects will be funded, little ones won’t. Picture: iStock
---

After Rockhampton’s Sizzler restaurant was demolished earlier this year, see what new restaurant will take its place at Stockland Rockhampton.

(Catch up HERE)

Rockhampton Sizzler site.
---

The family of Blackwater man Nathan Turner, who was believed to have died from complications related to COVID-19, received an apology from Queensland’s highest ranking health officials.

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Concern about Rockhampton nurse’s COVID-19 results

READ: Family’s heartache: ‘We don’t know how he died’

Blackwater man Nathan Turner died suddenly last week.
---

A Wandal father and son duo entered the dock at the Rockhampton Supreme Court together on Monday to face charges for their sophisticated yet ill-fated drug business

(Catch up HERE)

READ: Terror as drug users invade home, bash man and ransack house

Teej Williams (pictured) was released on parole, but his father has been sent to jail.
---

A Rockhampton company has landed a significant contract with Adani.

(Catch up HERE)

Adani Mining CEO, Lucas Dow.
---

See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.

