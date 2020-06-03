MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young addressing media amid growing anger over the handling of Blackwater’s suspected COVID-19 case. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young addressing media amid growing anger over the handling of Blackwater’s suspected COVID-19 case. (AAP Image/Darren England)

Homeowners will be offered grants of around $25,000 to build new homes under a new stimulus plan, but renovators will have to match the “free” cash by more than a dollar for dollar.

READ: Who will get $25k homebuyers handout

Big renovation projects will be funded, little ones won’t. Picture: iStock

After Rockhampton’s Sizzler restaurant was demolished earlier this year, see what new restaurant will take its place at Stockland Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Sizzler site.

The family of Blackwater man Nathan Turner, who was believed to have died from complications related to COVID-19, received an apology from Queensland’s highest ranking health officials.

READ: Concern about Rockhampton nurse’s COVID-19 results

READ: Family’s heartache: ‘We don’t know how he died’

Blackwater man Nathan Turner died suddenly last week.

A Wandal father and son duo entered the dock at the Rockhampton Supreme Court together on Monday to face charges for their sophisticated yet ill-fated drug business

READ: Terror as drug users invade home, bash man and ransack house

Teej Williams (pictured) was released on parole, but his father has been sent to jail.

A Rockhampton company has landed a significant contract with Adani.

Adani Mining CEO, Lucas Dow.

