MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

---
Homeowners will be offered grants of around $25,000 to build new homes under a new stimulus plan, but renovators will have to match the “free” cash by more than a dollar for dollar.
---
After Rockhampton’s Sizzler restaurant was demolished earlier this year, see what new restaurant will take its place at Stockland Rockhampton.
---
The family of Blackwater man Nathan Turner, who was believed to have died from complications related to COVID-19, received an apology from Queensland’s highest ranking health officials.
---
A Wandal father and son duo entered the dock at the Rockhampton Supreme Court together on Monday to face charges for their sophisticated yet ill-fated drug business
---
A Rockhampton company has landed a significant contract with Adani.
---
