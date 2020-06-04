MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
The government will pay out grants of around $25,000 for people to build new homes or renovate – but not everyone will be eligible.
Dr Jeannette Young has remained confident the Rockhampton nurse’s case would not end in a similar manner to the Blackwater incident.
Two Yeppoon detectives accused of breaking the arm of a young woman last year while using excessive force have been cleared of breaching criminal standards after a 15-month internal investigation.
After Rockhampton’s Sizzler restaurant was demolished this year, The Bavarian is set to take its place.
The ‘cheapest island ever’ has hit the real estate market and it’s located right here, in Central Queensland.
