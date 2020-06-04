MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

Madison Holt-Lea had her arm badly broken during questioning by Yeppoon detectives.

The government will pay out grants of around $25,000 for people to build new homes or renovate – but not everyone will be eligible.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison will dole out grants of $25,000. Picture: AAP Image/Lukas Coch

Dr Jeannette Young has remained confident the Rockhampton nurse’s case would not end in a similar manner to the Blackwater incident.

The results of a North Rockhampton aged care nurse are being questioned following Blackwater man Nathan Turner’s false positive. Picture: AAP Image/Levi Appleton

Two Yeppoon detectives accused of breaking the arm of a young woman last year while using excessive force have been cleared of breaching criminal standards after a 15-month internal investigation.

Madison Holt-Lea's scans shows her arm had snapped between her shoulder and her elbow after an alleged use of excessive force by two Yeppoon detectives.

After Rockhampton’s Sizzler restaurant was demolished this year, The Bavarian is set to take its place.

The Bavarian, Rockhampton, plans to open in October 2020.

The ‘cheapest island ever’ has hit the real estate market and it’s located right here, in Central Queensland.

Worthington Island is up for sale.

