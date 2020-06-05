MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

A Gracemere man and his two passengers were lucky to escape serious injury when their work vehicle rolled on Sarina-Marlborough Road on Wednesday.

A Gracemere man and his two passengers were lucky to escape serious injury when their work vehicle rolled on Sarina-Marlborough Road on Wednesday.

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed yesterday, June 4.

Central Queensland’s newest food van initiative proved so popular on its first day, the burger menu sold out in three hours.

Jake Armstrong and Franco Gugierrez of Take Eat Easy Burgers sell out on their first day trading

A Central Queensland miner, who swerved to avoid an eagle while driving to work on Wednesday afternoon, escaped serious injury after rolling his truck in Lotus Creek.

A 22-year-old man was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court yesterday for more than 30 charges. The worst were charges for attempted kidnapping and assaulting police officers were the result of what can only be described as a terrifying, drug-fuelled rampage.

Beau Thomas Andrew Burke appeared via video link from the Capricornia Correctional centre, to be sentenced for more than 30 charges to which he pleaded guilty.

Adani Australia has awarded its largest construction contract to date for its Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Project.

POWERING FORWARD: Adani Australia has now awarded over $1 billion in contracts for the Carmicael Coal Mine and Rail Project.

There are plenty of businesses up for sale in the Rockhampton region. Check out the full list in the link below.

Kortes Resort is for sale.

