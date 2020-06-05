MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
---
Central Queensland’s newest food van initiative proved so popular on its first day, the burger menu sold out in three hours.
---
A Central Queensland miner, who swerved to avoid an eagle while driving to work on Wednesday afternoon, escaped serious injury after rolling his truck in Lotus Creek.
---
A 22-year-old man was sentenced in Rockhampton District Court yesterday for more than 30 charges. The worst were charges for attempted kidnapping and assaulting police officers were the result of what can only be described as a terrifying, drug-fuelled rampage.
---
Adani Australia has awarded its largest construction contract to date for its Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Project.
---
There are plenty of businesses up for sale in the Rockhampton region. Check out the full list in the link below.
---
