MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed
GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,
Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, May 31 to June 6.
---
Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young confirmed Blackwater man Nathan Turner did not have COVID-19.
(Catch up HERE)
Read: Health officials address Blackwater COVID-19 backlash
Read: Family’s heartache: ‘We don’t know how he died’
---
After Rockhampton’s Sizzler restaurant was demolished earlier this year, a new restaurant has been revealed to take its place.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Emergency services responded to reports of a body found outside of Mount Morgan Hospital.
(Catch up HERE)
---
Emily Barnett’s family left a heartbreaking tribute to her by the side of the Bruce Highway at the place where she lost her life on May 29.
(Catch up HERE)
READ: Patients’ fight for life continues after fatal collision
---
A former Rockhampton teacher has had his sentence date set for one count each of distributing and possessing child exploitation material.
(Catch up HERE)
---
See you back here tomorrow for The Morning Rewind.