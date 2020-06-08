MORNING REWIND: 5 top stories you may have missed

GOOD MORNING Central Queensland,

Welcome to today’s edition of The Morning Rewind, where we fill you in on the biggest stories you may have missed last week, May 31 to June 6.

---

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Dr Jeanette Young confirmed Blackwater man Nathan Turner did not have COVID-19.

Queensland Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young addressing media amid growing anger over the handling of Blackwater’s suspected COVID-19 case. AAP Image/Darren England

---

After Rockhampton’s Sizzler restaurant was demolished earlier this year, a new restaurant has been revealed to take its place.

The huge new restaurant and beer garden will accommodate around 490 guests within a large, bright, indoor-outdoor layout.

---

Emergency services responded to reports of a body found outside of Mount Morgan Hospital.

Queensland Ambulance Service was at the scene. Photo: Bev Lacey

---

Emily Barnett’s family left a heartbreaking tribute to her by the side of the Bruce Highway at the place where she lost her life on May 29.

ROADSIDE TRIBUTE: Emily Barnett's family left a heartbreaking tribute to her by the side of the Bruce Highway at the place where she lost her life.

---

A former Rockhampton teacher has had his sentence date set for one count each of distributing and possessing child exploitation material.

Nathan Neil Ramm is charged with one count each of possession and distribution of child exploitation material..

---

